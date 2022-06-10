Noah Weiland Says He’s Not Trying to Ride His Dad’s Coattails With New Pop-Punk Song

Noah Weiland, former lead singer of Suspect208 and the 21-year-old son of the late rock icon Scott Weiland, goes pop-punk on his new solo song "Drunk," out this week. On Friday (June 10), he told Loudwire it shows how he's doing things his way.

"I'm finding my own sound and creating my own lane and doing things completely independent," Noah says. "Because I'm not trying to ride my dad's coattails."

Listen to "Drunk" down toward the bottom of this post.

In April, Noah released "One Day," a poppy bedroom rock number that uses elements of emo rap. It certainly doesn't sound like Stone Temple Pilots, the rock act once led by father. "We make completely different music," Noah muses of the comparison, adding that, above all, he's "currently very focused on sobriety."

Noah adds, "My recovery and music are the only things that matter to me at the moment. This new song is mostly just fun, nothing too deep. Although my next one is more about my father, mother, a little shade at my old stepmom, my adult years, growing up — much different from what people expect — and addiction."

Last year, Noah parted ways with Suspect208, the band he played in with two other rock star offspring — Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo, and London Hudson, son of Guns N' Roses' Slash. Hudson accompanies Noah on 2020's "Shark Attack." Hear that below as well.

Last May, Suspect208 broke up entirely. The group also featured guitarist Niko Tsangaris, who went on to form S8nt Elektric with Hudson. Noah and Tye started Blu Weekend.

Noah Weiland, "Drunk"

Noah Weiland, "One Day"

Noah Weiland feat. London Hudson, "Shark Attack"