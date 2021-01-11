Suspect208 Release Statement on Firing of Noah Weiland

On Jan. 8, fledgling rockers Suspect208 revealed on social media that they were looking for a new singer. Following the announcement, as well as a series of written posts from former frontman Noah Weiland, the band has released a statement to explain why he was fired.

According to their post on Instagram, Weiland has been struggling with substance abuse, was no longer contributing to the songwriting process and was difficult to get along with. Read the statement below.

As many of you know, we let our singer, Noah, go. We were really close to him and it is the last thing we would’ve ever wanted to do, but it had to be done for his safety, as well as the longevity of the band. This decision was made by the band because it was the last thing we could do to keep going. Noah was not writing lyrics or lifting his weight in the band for two months before we let him go. He was heading down a dark path of drug use that got in the way of our friendship as well as the band. Lastly, there were many instances of blow-ups over very small issues we’d confront him with. We wish him the best, and we deeply care about him. However, we did as much as we could to help him. Thank you to those who stick with us on this journey, we are very grateful.

Before the band started advertising for a new vocalist, Weiland wrote a series of posts on his Instagram story alluding to his departure from the group. "The entire vision completely changed behind my back and nobody told me anything. I was going through shit trying to figure out why everyone was acting so suspicious," he said.

As of now, London Hudson, Tye Trujillo and Niki Tsangaris remain in Suspect208.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a 24-hour national helpline that offers free and confidential information and referrals in English and Spanish.