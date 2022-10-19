OTTTO, Featuring Tye Trujillo, Reveal Fall Tour Dates + Record Store Day Release
OTTTO continue to work toward a spring 2023 album, but they've got some live dates and a special Record Store Day release to hold you over until then. The group, which features singer/guitarist Bryan Ferretti, drummer Patrick "Tricko" Chavez and bassist Tye Trujillo, are also serving up a taste of their live prowess dropping the new song "My Pain" today (Oct. 19).
"We're very stoked to share 'My Pain,'" says Ferretti, while Trujillo adds that it "includes more than enough melody and groove." The song will also be featured on the band's forthcoming Record Store Day Black Friday release, Locos Live in Venice.
The track comes off super raw and brimming with energy, opening with some Nirvana-esque driving guitar and evolving into a punk/grunge-y heavy hitter. You can check out the song and lyrics below.
OTTTO, "My Pain" (Live)
OTTTO, "My Pain" Lyrics
Insane what you wanna be
I want her coming after me
One taste what it gonna gain
I can’t stop
It all depends yeah
See me in an alleyway
Just took time to situate
Ride on till another day
You’ll find your only
My pain can you take away?
If this is true give it to me
One taste what it gonna gain?
Become mine I won’t depend yeah!
See me in an alleyway
Just took time to situate
Ride on till another day
You’ll find your only
You’ll find your only
You’ll find your only
My pain is all direction
In time it’s all infection
And I take way one exception
And I can’t lie I love deception
Inside walls stuck inside me
Can’t find all but one is hidden
All my pain I alter in me
Coming into darkness risen
See me in an alleyway
Just took time to situate
Ride on till another day
You’ll find your only
See me in an alleyway
Just took time to situate
Ride on till another day
You’ll find your only
You’ll find your only
You’ll find your only
The Locos Live in Venice set was recorded at Juice Magazine's headquarters right off the Venice Beach boardwalk this past March. The eight-song set was produced and mixed by Tim Harkins (Korn, Jerry Cantrell) and gives a taste of the raw energy exuded by this upstart trio. As stated, the live set will arrive in record stores via the Record Store Day Black Friday (Nov. 25) promotion.
You can also get a larger taste of how the band comes off live with the group scheduled for a handful of dates in late October and November. The mini-tour includes one date in Garden Grove, California where the band will open for Suicidal Tendencies, a group that both Tye and his father Robert Trujillo have played with in the past. There's also a free in-store performance coming on Record Store Day's Black Friday at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, California. See all of the stops listed below.
OTTTO 2022 Tour Dates
Oct. 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement
Oct. 29 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Amphitheater (w/Suicidal Tendencies)
Nov. 11 - Lafayette, La. @ Feed & Seed Lafayette
Nov. 12 - Houston, Texas @ The End
Nov. 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Amp Room
Nov. 22 - Palmdale, Calif. @ Transplants Brewing Company
Nov. 25 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Fingerprints Music (Free in-store performance)