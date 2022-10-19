OTTTO, Featuring Tye Trujillo, Reveal Fall Tour Dates + Record Store Day Release

OTTTO continue to work toward a spring 2023 album, but they've got some live dates and a special Record Store Day release to hold you over until then. The group, which features singer/guitarist Bryan Ferretti, drummer Patrick "Tricko" Chavez and bassist Tye Trujillo, are also serving up a taste of their live prowess dropping the new song "My Pain" today (Oct. 19).

"We're very stoked to share 'My Pain,'" says Ferretti, while Trujillo adds that it "includes more than enough melody and groove." The song will also be featured on the band's forthcoming Record Store Day Black Friday release, Locos Live in Venice.

The track comes off super raw and brimming with energy, opening with some Nirvana-esque driving guitar and evolving into a punk/grunge-y heavy hitter. You can check out the song and lyrics below.

OTTTO, "My Pain" (Live)

OTTTO, "My Pain" Lyrics

Insane what you wanna be

I want her coming after me

One taste what it gonna gain

I can’t stop

It all depends yeah See me in an alleyway

Just took time to situate

Ride on till another day

You’ll find your only My pain can you take away?

If this is true give it to me

One taste what it gonna gain?

Become mine I won’t depend yeah! See me in an alleyway

Just took time to situate

Ride on till another day

You’ll find your only

You’ll find your only

You’ll find your only My pain is all direction

In time it’s all infection

And I take way one exception

And I can’t lie I love deception

Inside walls stuck inside me

Can’t find all but one is hidden

All my pain I alter in me

Coming into darkness risen See me in an alleyway

Just took time to situate

Ride on till another day

You’ll find your only

See me in an alleyway

Just took time to situate

Ride on till another day

You’ll find your only

You’ll find your only

You’ll find your only

The Locos Live in Venice set was recorded at Juice Magazine's headquarters right off the Venice Beach boardwalk this past March. The eight-song set was produced and mixed by Tim Harkins (Korn, Jerry Cantrell) and gives a taste of the raw energy exuded by this upstart trio. As stated, the live set will arrive in record stores via the Record Store Day Black Friday (Nov. 25) promotion.

You can also get a larger taste of how the band comes off live with the group scheduled for a handful of dates in late October and November. The mini-tour includes one date in Garden Grove, California where the band will open for Suicidal Tendencies, a group that both Tye and his father Robert Trujillo have played with in the past. There's also a free in-store performance coming on Record Store Day's Black Friday at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, California. See all of the stops listed below.

OTTTO 2022 Tour Dates

Oct. 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement

Oct. 29 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Amphitheater (w/Suicidal Tendencies)

Nov. 11 - Lafayette, La. @ Feed & Seed Lafayette

Nov. 12 - Houston, Texas @ The End

Nov. 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Amp Room

Nov. 22 - Palmdale, Calif. @ Transplants Brewing Company

Nov. 25 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Fingerprints Music (Free in-store performance)