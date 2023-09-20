Ozzy Osbourne may not have Ozzfest anymore to help prop up new bands, but he's still doing what he can and, in a new post on X (formerly Twitter), he shouted out OTTTO as one of his new favorite bands.

The Prince of Darkness shared the video for OTTTO's 2022 track "Skyscraper" and, in mentioning they're among his favorite when it comes to new artists, he also notes, "I've known the bass player since he was a kid."

That kid is, of course, Tye Trujillo, son of bassist Robert Trujillo, who was a member of Ozzy's band from 1996 right up until he joined Metallica in 2003.

More About OTTTO

OTTTO are a three-piece band from California and their style, which includes thrash, metal, grunk and groove influences, is difficult to categorize.

Speaking with Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong over the summer, Trujillo said of OTTTO, "[We're] just a group of three dudes based out of the Los Angeles area who enjoy playing and listening to all types of music. We can get heavy, groovy, ambient and fast all in one song," commenting on their sound, "All I can tell you is that you'll hear our sound and you can identify it with whatever you think."

Rounding out bassist Trujillo in the power trio are guitarist/vocalist Bryan Noah Ferretti and drummer Patrick "Triko" Chavez.

The group released their self-titled EP in 2020 and their debut album, Life Is a Game, came out earlier this year.

OTTTO have also been on the road this summer as part of Metallica's No Repeat Weekend takeover. With Metallica scheduled to play in the same location on Friday and Sunday nights, the three-piece has linked up with Bastardane (which features James Hetfield's son Castor on drums) to perform in a nearby venue on the Saturday in between.

OTTTO, "MY Pain" Music Video