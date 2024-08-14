While OTTTO are on the road with Bastardane right now, founding member and bassist Tye Trujillo joined Loudwire Nights to discuss the band's new lineup as well as share a bit about what it's like playing with Suicidal Tendencies.

"We're obviously on the same trajectory as we were before, but also, we have a fresh start," Trujillo told host Chuck Armstrong about welcoming Tito Dutta to OTTTO as their new frontman.

Fortunately for fans, part of welcoming Dutta to the band has meant working on new songs.

"We're writing new music," Trujillo told Chuck, "but we don't really have much of a timeline yet. We still need to finish up pre-production stuff and we still have a lot of time ahead. But, we're trying to get it out soonish."

In addition to working on new music, Dutta is settling in with OTTTO on the road as they tour the states with Bastardane. Just like last year, this tour finds the two bands playing the Saturday nights in-between Metallica's M72 tour stops.

"It's a lot of fun," Trujillo said about playing those M72 gigs. "There's gonna be some nights where not many people show up, and you still gotta go up there and bring it your all. It's a lot of fun."

As the son of Robert Trujillo, Chuck asked Tye what it's like playing for die-hard Metallica fans.

"It's cool. If they're there to support us, too, I'm appreciative of it."

