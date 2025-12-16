What are Tye Trujillo's five favorite bass lines of all time? That's what we're here to find out!

The OTTTO and Suicidal Tendencies musician has been a serious student of the bass from a young age, even having filled in with Korn on a South American tour at the age of 12.

Skilled in a number of techniques, Trujillo's influences are wide-ranging. So we had to tap into his mindset and find out more about the bass lines he still can't get enough of.

What You Need to Know About OTTTO

From: Venice Beach, California

First Album: OTTTO (2020)

New EP: Sweaty Pool (2025)

OTTTO formed in 2017 as a power trio playing a raw hybrid of alternative rock, thrash and punk — the kind that thrives in skate parks and house shows. Trujillo, Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar) and Patrick "Triko" Chavez (drums) released their debut LP Life Is A Game in 2023 and are at it again on the four-track EP Sweaty Pool. It's a tidy four tracks with a 12-minute span with aggressive crossover/hardcore ragers and more emotive Mastodon-like moments.

“This EP represents us entering a new chapter, with every track taking a different approach. It shows the diversity of dynamics we have. We’re looking forward to sharing our music with the world and can’t wait to play these tunes live," Trujillo says of the latest release, which features a guest appearance by Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss, ex-Queens of the Stone Age) on the title track.

OTTTO, "Sweaty Pool" ft. Nick Oliveri

The song opens with an immediate bass hook to drive the whole thing, which has us wondering even more about Trujillo's all-time favorite bass lines.

Now, onto those favorites!

Tye Trujillo (OTTTO) Names His 5 Favorite Bass Lines of All Time

1. Goggs, "Glendale Junkyard

This song gets me hyped and inspired. It's so cool when the bass line comes in and harmonizes with the guitar and then straight into the bass break. The tempo picks up and takes you on a journey. This song demonstrates pure, raw, loud, energy. Shoutout to Goggs — such an underrated project.

2. Bad Brains, "The Regulator"

This bass line has to be one of the most recognizable ones ever. I'd describe this tune as a straight punch in the face straight to the point. I have memories listening to this at 9 years old. It easily inspired me to start playing the bass.

3. Queens of the Stone Age, "The Sky Is Falling"

This tune is so trippy It's amazing. It's so cool how Nick's line dances around the intro riff and then it builds into this solid groove. It makes the tune unique. I grew up on the whole Songs for the Deaf record in general. Overall, it's definitely one of the most influential records for me.

4. Joy Division, "Disorder"

It's insane I recently got more into Joy Division, even though I've known about them for a while because they are one of pioneers of that 80's alt style. My choice may be cliche although I think it's so cool how abstract this line is with the chords. It's really out the box and gives it this cool spacey character. The line is so memorable and catchy.

5. Mass Mental?, "Bounce"

This bass line is so sinister and cool. It's just pure bass no guitars and so loud and energetic. It's the perfect mixture of fusion, metal, jazz, funk, punk, alternative and probably more genres. It breaks rules which is great. I think you can only find this tune on YouTube and CD — a deep cut masterpiece.

