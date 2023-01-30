Noah Weiland, former Suspect208 singer and the 22-year-old son of the late rocker Scott Weiland, just released his newest solo single, "Good Riddance & Goodbye." The song, which features the alt-rapper Slayloverboy, relates to loss and addiction.

Noah's debut solo EP, Last Kiss Before Detox, emerged last year. "Good Riddance & Goodbye" is about "losing someone who I thought was my soulmate to addiction," as Noah shared with Loudwire this week.

Hear it down toward the bottom of this post.

"We make completely different music," Noah once said of comparisons made to Stone Temple Pilots, the rock act previously led by his dad. Noah said he's focused on sobriety.

"My recovery and music are the only things that matter to me" he explained. He said his 2022 solo single "Drunk" was "about my father, mother, a little shade at my old stepmom, my adult years, growing up — much different from what people expect — and addiction."

In 2021, Noah parted ways with Suspect208, the band he played in with two other rock offspring — Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo, and London Hudson, son of Guns N' Roses' Slash. Hudson accompanies Noah on the 2020 single "Shark Attack."

Suspect208 subsequently broke up. Suspect208 guitarist Niko Tsangaris formed S8nt Elektric with Hudson. Noah and Tye started Blu Weekend. Tye currently plays in OTTTO.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with the latest rock and metal releases by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" playlist over on Spotify, updated every week with 50 new songs.

Noah Weiland feat. Slayloverboy, "Good Riddance & Goodbye" (Music Video)