Enter to Win Scott Weiland’s ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ on Vinyl

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're a fan of Christmas music. And we're here to make your holidays even more cheerful by giving you a chance to win Scott Weiland's Christmas album, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, which is being made available on vinyl for the first time ever this year.

Weiland recorded some truly classic Christmas standards for his 2011 release, taking on such festive favorites as "The Christmas Song," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Winter Wonderland" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" among others. And in the spirit of giving, the newly released vinyl version comes with four new previously unreleased cuts including the John Lennon and Yoko Ono favorite, "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)."

We at Loudwire have three vinyl copes of the album that we'll be giving away to a trio of lucky winners, and you can now enter to win this Christmas classic release just in time to warm your turntable for the holidays. You can enter between now and Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3PM ET using the contest entry form below, with the winners being notified after the contest concludes.

We should also note that Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzales will be chatting with Scott Weiland's daughter Lucy about The Most Wonderful Time of the Year album during the Thursday, Dec. 22 airing of Loudwire Nights. Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.