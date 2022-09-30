Scott Weiland Cover of John Lennon + Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ Surfaces

A deluxe edition of late rock singer Scott Weiland's 2011 holiday album, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, will emerge from Rhino Records on Nov. 4.

Ahead of its arrival, a previously unreleased recording of Weiland singing John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 1971 single "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" has surfaced.

The Christmas cover opens the retooled track list on the new The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, which will be available as a red vinyl 12" record. Pre-order it here.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see the artwork and track list for the deluxe album. Underneath, listen to Weiland's "Happy Xmas."

Three previously unreleased studio rehearsal recordings round out the rare and unheard material on the new version of The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The effort, Weiland's third and final solo album, otherwise comprises 10 traditional Christmas songs.

Weiland, the vocalist best known from Stone Temple Pilots who also fronted Velvet Revolver and his solo band, The Wildabouts, died in 2015 from an accidental overdose. His 21-year-old son, Noah Weiland, currently makes rock music of his own.

Scott Weiland, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Deluxe Edition Artwork + Track Listing

1. "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" *

2. "The Christmas Song"

3. "I'll Be Home for Christmas"

4. "White Christmas"

5. "Silent Night"

6. "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"

7. "What Child Is This?"

8. "Winter Wonderland"

9. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

10. "Happy Christmas and Many More"

11. "O Holy Night"

12. "White Christmas" (Lavish Studio Rehearsal) *

13. "Winter Wonderland" (Lavish Studio Rehearsal) *

14. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (Lavish Studio Rehearsal) *

* Previously unreleased

Scott Weiland, "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" (John Lennon + Yoko Ono Cover)