NOFX’s Fat Mike Announces Inaugural ‘Camp Punk in Drublic’

We’ve seen the Punk in Drublic festival headed up by NOFX and frontman Fat Mike, but the musician is taking things a step further with the inaugural Camp Punk in Drublic this year. The destination event for punk music lovers and beer enthusiasts will take place at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio, just outside of Columbus, on June 1-3.

The event, which will features performances by NOFX, Rancid, Pennywise, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and more, will wrap the first leg of the Punk in Drublic festival tour. Camp Punk in Drublic will expand upon what the festival typically delivers, with not only craft beer tastings, but also campfire stories from punk legends, a slew of attractions include Fatty’s Midnight Matinee movie theater, carnival games, dodgeball, tug of war and plenty more. See the full band lineup in the poster below.

NOFX’s Fat Mike says, “The thing about camping is that really nothing can go wrong, because everything is already wrong. Punk rockers don't really know how to camp. They know how to wear hoodies, drink, and lean on each other. The good thing is that we got a lot of generators and an unlimited supply of kegs (some are even full of beer). Hey Coachella and Bonnaroo and Burning Man ...Watch what happens at CAMP Punk In Drublic. I can almost guarantee that our festival is gonna be way lamer and stupider than yours...That's the point!...Well, I think that's the point. Wait, punk rock doesn't have a point?”

Rancid’s Tim Armstrong says, “Fat Mike gathered up some of my favorite bands and people to hang out in the middle of Ohio. Rancid can’t wait to be a part of the first Camp Punk In Drublic. We’re looking forward to telling stories around the campfire with you guys!”

Pennywise’s Fletcher Dragge adds, “Wait, I get to run amok with a bunch of drunk punk rockers into the wee hours of the night? Have you ever seen a 300 lb man do a belly flop on a pup tent? Well you will…game on! People who are insane enough to stay through the night better get their troops together...me and Fatty are coming for you!!”

All tickets for Camp Punk in Drublic will go on sale this Friday (March 30) at 10 AM ET at the event website. There will also be specially priced weekend festival passes for only $50 (plus fees) while supplies last this Friday. Additionally, the Friday Night Kickoff Party is free for up to four campers with each tent or RV camping purchase. Non-camping attendees can also purchase early bird Friday Kickoff Party Pass tickets as well. To see all the ticketing pricing and options, check out the Camp Punk in Drublic website. And watch the exclusive trailer for Camp Punk in Drublic above.

Camp Punk in Drublic Daily Lineups

Friday, June 1 (Kickoff Party): Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine and Guttermouth, followed by Campfire Stories with Fat Mike and NOFX.

Saturday, June 2: NOFX, Pennywise, Goldfinger, Strung Out, Mad Caddies, Face To Face and Bad Cop / Bad Cop, followed by Campfire Stories with Keith Morris, Jello Biafra and friends.

Sunday, June 3: Rancid, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Sick of It All, Lagwagon, The Bouncing Souls, Street Dogs and The Interrupters

Camp Punk in Drublic 2018

