It might be interesting to realize there are a handful of bands and artists who released a single that became their biggest hit, yet the single in question wasn't on any studio album by the act.

Do you know what those songs are?

A few could be easy to guess — others, not so much. But isn't it crazy to think that a band's biggest hit could be a standalone effort, and not part of any proper studio LP?

Okay, it isn't that crazy, but it is a feat. And several times, such a feat has seemed almost unintentional.

But not always. Reaching back into the early days of British rock, it was par for the course for U.K. bands to release singles that weren't collected on a studio album. U.S. bands have done it, too.

See the list below. And be aware: It doesn't matter if the song was collected on a compilation, soundtrack or other non-album release. Because those aren't studio albums!

Dive in below to learn about some huge rock songs — tunes that were a band's biggest hit — that never made it onto a studio album proper. Under that, find a list of rock acts who deserve to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but aren't yet.

Non-Album Tracks That Became a Band's Biggest Hit Yes, it's true — there have been times when a band's biggest hit single wasn't part of a traditional studio album release. It may have wound up on a compilation album or soundtrack, even as a bonus track, but it was never on a proper studio album. Here they are.