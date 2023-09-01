Obituary Tour Bus Hit By Car in Scotland, Band Offers Update

While travel itself can sometimes be dangerous, proof that anything can happen at any time occurred Thursday (Aug. 31) to Obituary, as their parked tour bus was struck by another vehicle, causing damage in the process.

The group were set to perform at The Garage in Glasgow, Scotland, when a vehicle struck the band's tour bus. According to the group, the band's merch guy was unloading some T-shirts and narrowly escaped being hit by the vehicle.

In a social media account of the incident, the band reports that no one was hurt and that luckily for them, their bus driver worked with some locals to repair the bus enough that they were able to travel to their next stop on the tour after the show.

The full account can be read below, along with a photo of the damage caused by car to their tour bus.

Car Crashed into our Bus lastnight at The Garage in Glasgow…our merch guy was inside the bay getting Tshirts and narrowly escaped..thankfully nobody was injured!

Our bus driver along with some local helping hands worked thru the night to repair it enough to make it to Newcastle for tonight’s gig at University Students Union with Pest Control because

THE SHOW MUST GO ON!!!!

Great show lastnight and we thank everyone who joined us for another Amazing SoldOut Show!! It was absolutely crushing!!

Cheers and you next time!!

#DyingOfEverything

#BrokenBus

#BarelyAliveInTheUK

Relapse Records

Where will WE meet YOU?

VIP M&G:

https://uk.soundrink.com/tours/obituary

Where Can You See Obituary?

The band's Glasgow show was part of their current U.K. tour, which started last month. The group is midway into the run with dates scheduled through Sept. 11 in Stoke-on-Trent. Pest Control are also part of the run, and you can get ticketing information here.

Obituary are currently touring in support of their Dying of Everything album, which was released earlier this year.

Well wishes to the band as they continue their current tour.