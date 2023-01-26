Obituary, Immolation + More Will Be One of 2023’s Best Death Metal Tours

The skies are darkening and that's a good thing, because Obituary are preparing to head up one of the best death metal lineups you'll see this year. The group just announced a spring North American headline tour with support from Immolation, Blood Incantation and Ingrown.

The trek comes as Obituary are supporting their newly released album, Dying of Everything. The album fits well alongside the band's storied catalog, delivering some of their best work in years. It's available to purchase here.

The tour kicks off April 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina, venturing into Montreal and Toronto in Canada heading out to the West Coast, before circling back for a tour finale May 28 in Louisville, Kentucky. All of the cities, venues and dates are listed down toward the bottom of this page.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Jan. 27) at 10AM local time in each market. You can pick up your tickets here.

Obituary / Immolation / Blood Incantation / Ingrown 2023 North American Tour Dates

April 28 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

April 29 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

May 01 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 02 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 04 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

May 05 - Boston, Mass. @ The Middle East

May 06 - Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount

May 07 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 09 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

May 10 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

May 11 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room *

May 12 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre *

May 13 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

May 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

May 18 - Berkley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

May 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre

May 20 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

May 22 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

May 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theatre

May 24 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 26 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

May 28 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Mercury Ballrom

* No Immolation

