Obituary, Immolation + More Will Be One of 2023’s Best Death Metal Tours
The skies are darkening and that's a good thing, because Obituary are preparing to head up one of the best death metal lineups you'll see this year. The group just announced a spring North American headline tour with support from Immolation, Blood Incantation and Ingrown.
The trek comes as Obituary are supporting their newly released album, Dying of Everything. The album fits well alongside the band's storied catalog, delivering some of their best work in years. It's available to purchase here.
The tour kicks off April 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina, venturing into Montreal and Toronto in Canada heading out to the West Coast, before circling back for a tour finale May 28 in Louisville, Kentucky. All of the cities, venues and dates are listed down toward the bottom of this page.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (Jan. 27) at 10AM local time in each market. You can pick up your tickets here.
Obituary / Immolation / Blood Incantation / Ingrown 2023 North American Tour Dates
April 28 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
April 29 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
May 01 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
May 02 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 04 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
May 05 - Boston, Mass. @ The Middle East
May 06 - Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount
May 07 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 09 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro
May 10 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
May 11 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room *
May 12 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre *
May 13 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
May 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
May 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
May 18 - Berkley, Calif. @ UC Theatre
May 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre
May 20 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
May 22 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
May 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theatre
May 24 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
May 26 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
May 28 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Mercury Ballrom
* No Immolation