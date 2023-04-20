5 Best Death Metal Songs to Listen to While Smoking Weed, Chosen by Bonginator’s Erik Thorstenn

Here are the five best death metal songs to listen to while smoking weed, chosen by Bonginator vocalist/guitarist Erik Thorstenn.

Even in your most dazed state, locked into the couch thanks to some super powerful indica strain, it takes little to no brain power to piece together what's this band's favorite extracurricular activity is, which is why we invited Thorstenn to school you in weed-positive death metal on 4/20, the unofficially official stoner holiday.

READ MORE: 20 Most Metal Marijuana Strains

Today (April 20) also marks the release of The Intergalactic Gorebong of Deathpot, the debut record from Bonginator, who exclusively play "two-stepping neon weed death." Just hit play on the music video for "Chopped 2 Pieces" below for a sampling of the Massachusetts-based band's signature brand of brutality.

"4/20 is more than just a day for stoners to get extra high," says Thorstenn, "4/20 is a day for the artists, musicians, workers, and everyday people in our lives who use weed for whatever reason. 4/20 is when we honor the people who have fought and continue to fight in the ongoing quest for legalization. Even if you don’t smoke weed, somebody in your life does and this day is for them. Use this day to get with your friends and loved ones, make some food, watch some trippy horror movies, and listen to The Intergalactic Gorebong of Deathpot."

Bonginator, "Chopped 2 Pieces" Music Video

Get your copy of Bonginator's debut album 'The Intergalactic Gorebong of Deathpot' here and follow the band on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Spotify and Bandcamp.