Here are the 10 best death metal songs over 10 minutes long.

Death metal in its purest form might be more riff driven, maybe with a horror or Satanic aesthetic. But it has other elements and can often get progressive and doomy, as evidenced here. There are also other artists who are a bit outside the already expansive death metal framework, but have sounds that lean toward this style and have been included in the mix as well.

It can take a while for the band to effectively convey their message, sometimes to the tune of 10 minutes or more. The length allows for the ability to experiment with new sounds or to stretch out more common genre conventions.

So listen on below for a mix of progressive, death/doom, straight up death metal and others that are better left up to the ears to decide.