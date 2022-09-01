Official Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Merch Revealed, Will Benefit Charities

Official Taylor Hawkins tribute merch will go on sale starting tomorrow (Sept. 2), the day before one of the two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. The merch sold will benefit two charities, Music Support and MusiCares.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts are "two global events celebrating the memory & music of a rock legend" according to the Foo Fighters' website. One of the tribute concerts is taking place on Saturday (Sept. 3) at Wembley Stadium in London, England while the second is taking place on Sept. 17 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The first concert will features artists such as Travis Barker, Brian Johnson, Kesha and Lars Ulrich to name a few, while the second Taylor Hawks Tribute Concert will have Geezer Butler, Joe Elliott, Sebastian Bach and more present.

The merch can be bought outside of Wembley Stadium in London tomorrow from 12PM to 8PM. Items ranging from short sleeve T-shirts to hoodies to tank tops, hats, pins and more will be available for purchase, as can be seen below.

The Foo Fighters tweeted that the merch will benefit two different charities, Music Support and MusiCares. According to Music Support's Twitter bio they're a charity that provides help and support for those who work in music and live events affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction.

MusiCares' website states that they "help the humans behind music because music gives so much to this world" by "providing a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community in three key areas: mental health & addiction recovery services, health services and human services."

Take a look at the official Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Event merch below.