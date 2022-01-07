Operation Ivy Singer Won’t Rule Out a Potential Reunion

The lead singer of Operation Ivy, Jesse Michaels, says he won't rule out a reunion, though admitting he's not sure if it could ever happen due to "various practical reasons."

The influential punk band came up in the Bay Area punk scene, signing to Lookout Records and making a name for themselves playing at 924 Gilman Street. Their last official performance came in 1989 at 924 Gilman Street and also served as Green Day's first performance. And after their split, the band's Tim Armstrong and Matt Freeman would go on to find larger success with the band Rancid.

According to the Brooklyn Vegan, Jesse Michaels was on The Hard Times Podcast where he discussed the possibility of a reunion: "We're just sort of in different worlds, you know? Like Rancid has their thing and I have my own weird life," he started. "So for a long time, we just weren't talking that much. And now we do. I see Tim pretty frequently out here, and you know we get along he's a friend."

Michaels then goes on to say, "Because it involves different people and different factors, I can't talk too much about that. The only thing I will say is I don't object to the idea. I don't know if it can happen for various practical reasons, but I wouldn't rule it out."

When it comes to Operation Ivy, the vocalist stated, "I'm very grateful that the music has had the effect and people still like it." He describes being in the band as hitting the "punk lottery." The group had a relatively brief, but impactful tenure, lasting just two years.

In an age where reunions are all the rage for festivals, Operation Ivy's name has often come up. There's currently a petition for their reunion to be at Riot Fest that has over 10,000 signatures.