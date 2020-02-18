Opeth Cancel String of Tour Dates Due to Health Concern

Opeth were forced to cancel three tour dates this week due to a health issue affecting frontman Mikael Akerfeldt.

On Monday (Feb. 17), the bandleader of the Swedish prog-metal mainstays revealed that he had acute laryngitis. The ailment necessitated that Opeth suspend that night's show in Worcester, Mass., along with two ensuing shows in Toronto, Ontario (Feb. 18), and Montreal, Quebec (Feb. 19).

The group were in the midst of a North American tour with fellow Swedish rockers Graveyard. Several dates remain throughout February and into March. Tickets for the three canceled shows can be refunded at the point of purchase. However, Akerfeldt explained that buyers may hang onto their tickets, as the band is attempting to reschedule those dates. See Opeth's full statement down toward the bottom of this post.

"I regret to inform you that we have to cancel the following shows on the North American run: Worcester, Toronto, and Montreal," Akerfeldt said. "The reason being 'acute laryngitis' according to the doc."

He continued, "As I was warming up my voice it was abundantly clear that I was not going to be able to perform at the level where I want to be vocally. I sounded like a goddamn troll. And not in a good way. So, I'll end this rant with a massive apology to the people looking forward to tonight's event as well as to our Canadian friends."

Late last year, Opeth released an animated music video for the seven-minute-long "Universal Truth" ("Ingen Sanning Ar Allas"), a track from the band's most recent album, In Cauda Venenum.

Opeth Cancelled 2020 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 17 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Feb. 18 - Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

Feb. 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Opeth + Graveyard 2020 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Apollo Theater

Feb. 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Apollo Theater

Feb. 23 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 25 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Feb. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium (without Graveyard)

Feb. 28 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 29 - Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March 1 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland (without Graveyard)

March 2 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

March 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

