Opeth’s Mikael Akerfeldt to Soundtrack Netflix Crime Series ‘Clark’

Opeth leader Mikael Akerfeldt is dipping into the TV series world, signing on to provide the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix crime drama, Clark.

The six-part drama has other musical ties as well as acclaimed music video director Jonas Akerlund has co-written and directed the series. Akerlund previously worked with Akerfeldt while shooting the promo shots for the Opeth's last album.

The series centers on the Swedish criminal Clark Olofsson, who will be portrayed by Bill Skarsgård (It Chapter Two). Olofsson’s autobiography “Vafan var det som hände” inspired the series, which will follow the central character from his early years in crime until present day.

According to Variety, Clark was referred to as a “celebrity gangster,” starting his criminal career in the '60s. He became one of the most controversial personalities in contemporary Swedish history. Over the years, Clark gave rise to the concept of Stockholm Syndrome, managed to escape prisons and committed robberies all over Europe.

Akerlund told Variety: “Clark is the story about the most politically incorrect man, who lived the most politically incorrect life. It’s an ultra-violent, witty, emotional, real and surreal biography to put a face to the name Stockholm Syndrome, but it isn’t just about the Norrmalmstorg Robbery.”