Orianthi Debuts Moody ‘Sinners Hymn’ + Announces First Album in Seven Years
Multi-platinum guitarist Orianthi has set O as the title of her forthcoming album, due Nov. 6, which will be her first in seven years. Kicking things off is the lead single, "Sinners Hymn."
Orianthi, who has previously been a part of Alice Cooper and Carrie Underwood's touring band and also rehearsed with Michael Jackson in 2009, plays some fuzzed out blues rock with some country/pop-esque sensibilities amid warm vocal choirs and tension-driving beats.
"The album O is a very inspired album....kept things pretty raw and didn't overthink it," commented the singer/guitarist. "Marti [Frederiksen, producer, mixer, songwriter] and I wanted to create a unique sound and vibe with every track and we experimented a lot with synths and different guitar tones," she continued, enthusing, "Lyrically, a lot of this record comes from life experience and other people’s stories. It’s going to be so fun to play these songs live!"
Listen to "Sinners Hymn" below (lyrics also below) and view the O album art and track listing further down the page. To pre-order the album, which will be released through Frontiers Music SRL, head here.
There's no answers to your prayers when you're a sinner
There's no street lights on the road of regret
And the black dog won't stop howlin at your window
Till you drink what's left of that bottle by your bed
And sing the sinners hymn
The sinners hymn the sinners hymn
Hey, hey
Can anybody hear what you say
Hey, hey
Does anybody care anyway…
Hey, hey
Never do right…
Gotta do wrong
Black out the lights
You're too far… gone
You leave a trail of broken souls
In every city
Let hearts burn out like cigarettes
On the floor
And you think you can escape under the light
Of the moon
But the ghosts
Keep coming back knocking at your door
Hey, hey
Can anybody hear what you say
Hey, hey
Does anybody care anyway…
Hey, hey
Never do right…
Gotta do wrong
Black out the lights
You're too far… gone
Hey, hey
Can anybody hear what you say
Hey, hey
Does anybody care anyway…
Hey, hey
Never do right…
Gotta do wrong
Black out the lights
You're too far… gone
You're too far… gone, too far...gone
Orianthi, "Sinners Hymn"
Orianthi, O Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Contagious"
02. "Sinners Hymn"
03. "Rescue Me"
04. "Blow"
05. "Sorry"
06. "Crawling Out of the Dark"
07. "Impulsive"
08. "Streams of Consciousness"
09. "Company"
10." Moonwalker"
