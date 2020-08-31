Multi-platinum guitarist Orianthi has set O as the title of her forthcoming album, due Nov. 6, which will be her first in seven years. Kicking things off is the lead single, "Sinners Hymn."

Orianthi, who has previously been a part of Alice Cooper and Carrie Underwood's touring band and also rehearsed with Michael Jackson in 2009, plays some fuzzed out blues rock with some country/pop-esque sensibilities amid warm vocal choirs and tension-driving beats.

"The album O is a very inspired album....kept things pretty raw and didn't overthink it," commented the singer/guitarist. "Marti [Frederiksen, producer, mixer, songwriter] and I wanted to create a unique sound and vibe with every track and we experimented a lot with synths and different guitar tones," she continued, enthusing, "Lyrically, a lot of this record comes from life experience and other people’s stories. It’s going to be so fun to play these songs live!"

Listen to "Sinners Hymn" below (lyrics also below) and view the O album art and track listing further down the page. To pre-order the album, which will be released through Frontiers Music SRL, head here.

There's no answers to your prayers when you're a sinner

There's no street lights on the road of regret

And the black dog won't stop howlin at your window

Till you drink what's left of that bottle by your bed

And sing the sinners hymn

The sinners hymn the sinners hymn Hey, hey

Can anybody hear what you say

Hey, hey

Does anybody care anyway…

Hey, hey

Never do right…

Gotta do wrong

Black out the lights

You're too far… gone You leave a trail of broken souls

In every city

Let hearts burn out like cigarettes

On the floor

And you think you can escape under the light

Of the moon

But the ghosts

Keep coming back knocking at your door Hey, hey

Can anybody hear what you say

Hey, hey

Does anybody care anyway…

Hey, hey

Never do right…

Gotta do wrong

Black out the lights

You're too far… gone Hey, hey

Can anybody hear what you say

Hey, hey

Does anybody care anyway…

Hey, hey

Never do right…

Gotta do wrong

Black out the lights

You're too far… gone

You're too far… gone, too far...gone

Orianthi, "Sinners Hymn"

Orianthi, O Album Art + Track Listing

Frontiers Music SRL

01. "Contagious"

02. "Sinners Hymn"

03. "Rescue Me"

04. "Blow"

05. "Sorry"

06. "Crawling Out of the Dark"

07. "Impulsive"

08. "Streams of Consciousness"

09. "Company"

10." Moonwalker"