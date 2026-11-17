Original Danzig guitarist John Wolfgang Knoll, better known as John Christ, has died at the age of 61.

The news came from a post on the musician's social media accounts last night (Nov. 16). A message laments the loss of the guitarist and reads,

Friends, It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing

of John Christ on November 15, 2026. No services are planned and we kindly ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this time. John loved each and every one of you.

Though no cause of death was given with the announcement, Christ shared a personal update on the page in early September, revealing that he'd been suffering from an undisclosed medical issue and was recovering.

"The doctors have requested that I take a few months off to rest up and let my body get back to normal or else they said they will send Glenn [Danzig] to my house to babysit —that is motivation enough to get better!" Christ wrote.

As a result of his medical condition, he had to stop performing and offering guitar lessons.

"P.S. If there's radio silence, it's not because JC doesn't love you, it's because I'm under doctor's orders. C'mon, do you really want them sending Glenn to my house!?" he wrote at the end of the post.

Read the full statement below.

How Long Was John Christ a Member of Danzig?

Christ, born John Knoll, was a member of Danzig since its inception in 1987. The group had evolved from Glenn Danzig's previous band Samhain and Christ was added to the lineup by Rick Rubin.

He famously played a black B.C. Rich guitar that he called "The Bitch," which you can see him shred on during this interview.

The guitarist played on all of the band's releases from 1988's Danzig through 1994's Danzig 4. He left in 1995, following Chuck Biscuits and Eerie Von, as the group went through other internal changes.

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"There was a series of things that were going on and there were some contractual things that had gone on behind the scenes. And Eerie and Chuck and I were unaware of the legal maneuvers that were going on behind the scenes. And later we found out that there was this unspoken gag order that nobody was supposed to let the three of us know what was going on," Christ told Vanyland in an interview several years ago.

"There was a lot more money coming in than we were told and there was a lot more money going to other people that we never saw."

He pursued a solo career and played in a short-lived group after his time in Danzig called Juice 13. He also released his first and only solo album, Flesh Caffeine, in 1999.

Loudwire sends our condolences to Christ's loved ones and fans. Rest in peace.

In Memoriam: See all of the rockers we've lost in 2026 below.