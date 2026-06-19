It was a rather light week for new rock and metal tour announcements, but you are getting some significant new tours in this latest wave of announcements.

Among the 15 new tours this week, we've got a special 20th anniversary tour for Daughtry in which the singer and his band will be playing acoustic shows.

All good things must come to an end and The Dillinger Escape Plan's reunion with Calculating Infinity singer Dimitri Minakakis has seen the last batch of shows revealed.

This past week also saw Danzig finalizing a fall run of dates and another leg for Sleeping With Sirens.

Elsewhere, this week brought us the lineup reveal for Converge's Saddest Day Festival and P.O.D. have joined the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally performance lineup.

See all the big touring news from the past week below.

Thermal Press / A Killer's Confession a killers confession in 2025

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - Dec. 5

Support Acts: Disasterpiece, Dead Things

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Erika Goldring, FilmMagic/Getty Images brand news jesse lacey playing in austin texas in 2015

Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Nov. 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me

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Ceremony

Photo Credit: Martin Sorrondeguy ceremony in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Nov. 20

Support Acts: None Listed.

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Danzig

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images glenn danzig performing on stage with danzig in 2013

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - 26

Support Acts: Twin Temple, Burning Witches, ANA

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Daughtry

Cosa Nostra PR daughtry 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 12 - Nov. 14

Support Acts: Ryan Perdz

Notes: 20th Anniversary Acoustic Tour

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The Dillinger Escape Plan

Elsie Roymans, Getty Images dimitri minakakis of the dillinger escape plan in 2024

Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Nov. 3

Support Acts: Johnny Booth, Many Eyes, XCOMM, Frontierer, Squid Pisser

Notes: Final shows of Calculating Infinity reunion tour.

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Dave Jackson gwar in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - 23

Support Acts: Weedeater, BRAT

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Credit: Dorota Szulc imminence in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: Dying Wish, Gaerea

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In the Company of Serpents

Photo by Kate Rose in the company of serpents in 2026

Tour Dates: July 15 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

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Caleb Young polyphia in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: Ladrones, Intervals, Plini

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The Record Company

Credit: Kim Zsebe the record company in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: None Listed

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Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 29; Nov. 4 - 17

Support Acts: None Listed.

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Sleeping With Sirens

Big Picture Media Online sleeping with sirens in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 14

Support Acts: Rain City Drive, Shyeye

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Thunderchief

MDPR thunderchief in 2026

Tour Dates: July 6 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: Hatchet, Pike or Morning Star

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We Came as Romans we came as romans in 2025

Tour Dates: Oct. 20 - 24

Support Acts: Varials, Cane Hill

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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures crowd surfer at sonic temple 2026 day 4

* Converge's Saddest Day festival is locked in for Dec. 12-13 at Roadrunner in Boston. Converge will co-headline both nights. They'll be joined by Cave In, Emma Ruth Rundle, Pig Pen, Deaf Club and Final Gasp on the first night, with Chat Pile, Baroness, Agriculture, Reversal of Man, Habak and Fuming Mouth playing the second day. The second day also finds Converge revisiting their Jane Doe album live for its 25th anniversary.

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* There's a new multi-market festival on their horizon called the Dial Up Festival that will feature '90s rapper Nelly and '90s alt-rock heroes Sugar Ray at each stop. Additional acts taking part include Lit, Smash Mouth, Buckcherry, Warren G., Alien Ant Farm and more. Dates and venues are set for Nov. 7 in Castaic (Los Angeles), California, Nov. 21 in Chandler (Phoenix), Arizona and Dec. 12 in Fort Worth, Texas.

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READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* P.O.D. have joined the performance lineup for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They'll play the Buffalo Chip on Aug. 10 ahead of Skillet.

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* Acid Bath have added yet another date to their 2026 touring, taking over New York's Rooftop at Pier 17 for an Aug. 21 date with Obituary and Thou.

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See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.