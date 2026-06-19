15 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 12-18, 2026)
It was a rather light week for new rock and metal tour announcements, but you are getting some significant new tours in this latest wave of announcements.
Among the 15 new tours this week, we've got a special 20th anniversary tour for Daughtry in which the singer and his band will be playing acoustic shows.
All good things must come to an end and The Dillinger Escape Plan's reunion with Calculating Infinity singer Dimitri Minakakis has seen the last batch of shows revealed.
This past week also saw Danzig finalizing a fall run of dates and another leg for Sleeping With Sirens.
Elsewhere, this week brought us the lineup reveal for Converge's Saddest Day Festival and P.O.D. have joined the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally performance lineup.
See all the big touring news from the past week below.
A Killer's Confession
Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - Dec. 5
Support Acts: Disasterpiece, Dead Things
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Brand New
Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me
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Ceremony
Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Nov. 20
Support Acts: None Listed.
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Danzig
Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - 26
Support Acts: Twin Temple, Burning Witches, ANA
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Daughtry
Tour Dates: Oct. 12 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: Ryan Perdz
Notes: 20th Anniversary Acoustic Tour
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The Dillinger Escape Plan
Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Nov. 3
Support Acts: Johnny Booth, Many Eyes, XCOMM, Frontierer, Squid Pisser
Notes: Final shows of Calculating Infinity reunion tour.
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GWAR
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - 23
Support Acts: Weedeater, BRAT
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Imminence
Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: Dying Wish, Gaerea
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In the Company of Serpents
Tour Dates: July 15 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
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Polyphia
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Ladrones, Intervals, Plini
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The Record Company
Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
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Sleep
Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 29; Nov. 4 - 17
Support Acts: None Listed.
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Sleeping With Sirens
Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: Rain City Drive, Shyeye
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Thunderchief
Tour Dates: July 6 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: Hatchet, Pike or Morning Star
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We Came as Romans
Tour Dates: Oct. 20 - 24
Support Acts: Varials, Cane Hill
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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* Converge's Saddest Day festival is locked in for Dec. 12-13 at Roadrunner in Boston. Converge will co-headline both nights. They'll be joined by Cave In, Emma Ruth Rundle, Pig Pen, Deaf Club and Final Gasp on the first night, with Chat Pile, Baroness, Agriculture, Reversal of Man, Habak and Fuming Mouth playing the second day. The second day also finds Converge revisiting their Jane Doe album live for its 25th anniversary.
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* There's a new multi-market festival on their horizon called the Dial Up Festival that will feature '90s rapper Nelly and '90s alt-rock heroes Sugar Ray at each stop. Additional acts taking part include Lit, Smash Mouth, Buckcherry, Warren G., Alien Ant Farm and more. Dates and venues are set for Nov. 7 in Castaic (Los Angeles), California, Nov. 21 in Chandler (Phoenix), Arizona and Dec. 12 in Fort Worth, Texas.
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READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
* P.O.D. have joined the performance lineup for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They'll play the Buffalo Chip on Aug. 10 ahead of Skillet.
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* Acid Bath have added yet another date to their 2026 touring, taking over New York's Rooftop at Pier 17 for an Aug. 21 date with Obituary and Thou.
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See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner