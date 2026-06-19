15 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 12-18, 2026)

15 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 12-18, 2026)

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images, Ethan Miller, Getty Images, Elsie Roymans, Getty Images

It was a rather light week for new rock and metal tour announcements, but you are getting some significant new tours in this latest wave of announcements.

Among the 15 new tours this week, we've got a special 20th anniversary tour for Daughtry in which the singer and his band will be playing acoustic shows.

All good things must come to an end and The Dillinger Escape Plan's reunion with Calculating Infinity singer Dimitri Minakakis has seen the last batch of shows revealed.

This past week also saw Danzig finalizing a fall run of dates and another leg for Sleeping With Sirens.

Elsewhere, this week brought us the lineup reveal for Converge's Saddest Day Festival and P.O.D. have joined the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally performance lineup.

See all the big touring news from the past week below.

A Killer's Confession

a killers confession in 2025
Thermal Press / A Killer's Confession

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - Dec. 5
Support Acts: Disasterpiece, Dead Things
Ticketing Info

Brand New

brand news jesse lacey playing in austin texas in 2015
Erika Goldring, FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me
Ticketing Info

Ceremony

ceremony in 2026
Photo Credit: Martin Sorrondeguy

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Nov. 20
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

Danzig

glenn danzig performing on stage with danzig in 2013
Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - 26
Support Acts: Twin Temple, Burning Witches, ANA
Ticketing Info

Daughtry

daughtry 2026
Cosa Nostra PR

Tour Dates: Oct. 12 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: Ryan Perdz
Notes: 20th Anniversary Acoustic Tour
Ticketing Info

The Dillinger Escape Plan

dimitri minakakis of the dillinger escape plan in 2024
Elsie Roymans, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Nov. 3
Support Acts: Johnny Booth, Many Eyes, XCOMM, Frontierer, Squid Pisser
Notes: Final shows of Calculating Infinity reunion tour.
Ticketing Info

GWAR

gwar in 2026
Dave Jackson

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - 23
Support Acts: Weedeater, BRAT
Ticketing Info

Imminence

imminence in 2026
Credit: Dorota Szulc

Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: Dying Wish, Gaerea
Ticketing Info

In the Company of Serpents

in the company of serpents in 2026
Photo by Kate Rose

Tour Dates: July 15 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Polyphia

polyphia in 2026
Caleb Young

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Ladrones, Intervals, Plini
Ticketing Info

The Record Company

the record company in 2026
Credit: Kim Zsebe

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Sleep

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images
Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 29; Nov. 4 - 17
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

Sleeping With Sirens

sleeping with sirens in 2026
Big Picture Media Online

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: Rain City Drive, Shyeye
Ticketing Info

Thunderchief

thunderchief in 2026
MDPR

Tour Dates: July 6 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: Hatchet, Pike or Morning Star
Ticketing Info

We Came as Romans

we came as romans in 2025
We Came as Romans

Tour Dates: Oct. 20 - 24
Support Acts: Varials, Cane Hill
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

crowd surfer at sonic temple 2026 day 4
Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures

* Converge's Saddest Day festival is locked in for Dec. 12-13 at Roadrunner in Boston. Converge will co-headline both nights.  They'll be joined by Cave In, Emma Ruth Rundle, Pig Pen, Deaf Club and Final Gasp on the first night, with Chat Pile, Baroness, Agriculture, Reversal of Man, Habak and Fuming Mouth playing the second day. The second day also finds Converge revisiting their Jane Doe album live for its 25th anniversary.
Ticketing Info

* There's a new multi-market festival on their horizon called the Dial Up Festival that will feature '90s rapper Nelly and '90s alt-rock heroes Sugar Ray at each stop. Additional acts taking part include Lit, Smash Mouth, Buckcherry, Warren G., Alien Ant Farm and more. Dates and venues are set for Nov. 7 in Castaic (Los Angeles), California, Nov. 21 in Chandler (Phoenix), Arizona and Dec. 12 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* P.O.D. have joined the performance lineup for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They'll play the Buffalo Chip on Aug. 10 ahead of Skillet.
Ticketing Info

* Acid Bath have added yet another date to their 2026 touring, taking over New York's Rooftop at Pier 17 for an Aug. 21 date with Obituary and Thou.
Ticketing Info

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: A Killers Confession, Brand New, Danzig, Daughtry, GWAR, Imminence, Polyphia, Sleep, Sleeping With Sirens, The Dillinger Escape Plan, We Came As Romans
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

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