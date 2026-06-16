Daughtry to Unplug for Fall 2026 20th Anniversary Acoustic Tour

It's been two decades since Chris Daughtry broke on the scene and he's going to celebrate that landmark occasion in his career with a special acoustic tour taking place this fall.

The singer has opted to book more intimate venues for the upcoming run, giving fans a more personal feeling from the show that will strip back the production and put the focus on the music and lyrics. Support for the tour will come from Ryan Perdz.

The 20 Years Unplugged trek gets underway Oct. 12 in Troy, New York at the Troy Saving Bank Music Hall. The trek starts off along the East Coast before cutting across the midwestern U.S. en route to California before circling back and finishing on Nov. 14 in Dallas, Texas.

READ MORE: Chris Daughtry Hopes Music Gives Fans Permission to Be Honest

All cities, venues and tour dates can be found below.

Daughtry 20 Years Unplugged Acoustic Tour Dates

Oct. 12 - Troy, N.Y. @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Oct. 13 - Beverly, Mass. @ The Cabot

Oct. 15 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 16 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino

Oct. 17 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

Oct. 20 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Oct. 21 - Englewood, N.J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Oct. 23 - Danville, Va. @ The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

Oct. 24 - Florence, Ky. @ Turfway Park Event Center

Oct. 26 - Greensburg, Pa. @ The Palace Theatre

Oct. 27 - Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Theatre

Oct. 29 - Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center

Oct. 31 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro Theater

Nov. 1 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Nov. 3 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Nov. 4 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Nov. 7 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Nov. 8 - Napa, Calif. @ Uptown Theatre Napa

Nov. 10 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Grove of Anaheim

Nov. 11 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Fox Tucson Theatre

Nov. 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

Nov. 14 - Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

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How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for Daughtry's "20 Years Unplugged" tour go on sale this Friday (June 19) at 10AM local time via the Daughtry website.

There will be artist presale and VIP packages going on sale this Wednesday (June 17) at 10AM local time. Additional local presales, including promoter, venue and radio presales, run Thursday, June 18 from 10AM local time.

Cosa Nostra PR daughtry 2026

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