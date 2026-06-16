Daughtry to Unplug for Fall 2026 20th Anniversary Acoustic Tour
It's been two decades since Chris Daughtry broke on the scene and he's going to celebrate that landmark occasion in his career with a special acoustic tour taking place this fall.
The singer has opted to book more intimate venues for the upcoming run, giving fans a more personal feeling from the show that will strip back the production and put the focus on the music and lyrics. Support for the tour will come from Ryan Perdz.
The 20 Years Unplugged trek gets underway Oct. 12 in Troy, New York at the Troy Saving Bank Music Hall. The trek starts off along the East Coast before cutting across the midwestern U.S. en route to California before circling back and finishing on Nov. 14 in Dallas, Texas.
READ MORE: Chris Daughtry Hopes Music Gives Fans Permission to Be Honest
All cities, venues and tour dates can be found below.
Daughtry 20 Years Unplugged Acoustic Tour Dates
Oct. 12 - Troy, N.Y. @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Oct. 13 - Beverly, Mass. @ The Cabot
Oct. 15 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 16 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino
Oct. 17 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
Oct. 20 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Oct. 21 - Englewood, N.J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
Oct. 23 - Danville, Va. @ The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia
Oct. 24 - Florence, Ky. @ Turfway Park Event Center
Oct. 26 - Greensburg, Pa. @ The Palace Theatre
Oct. 27 - Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Theatre
Oct. 29 - Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center
Oct. 31 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro Theater
Nov. 1 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place
Nov. 3 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Nov. 4 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Nov. 7 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Nov. 8 - Napa, Calif. @ Uptown Theatre Napa
Nov. 10 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Grove of Anaheim
Nov. 11 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Fox Tucson Theatre
Nov. 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre
Nov. 14 - Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets for Daughtry's "20 Years Unplugged" tour go on sale this Friday (June 19) at 10AM local time via the Daughtry website.
There will be artist presale and VIP packages going on sale this Wednesday (June 17) at 10AM local time. Additional local presales, including promoter, venue and radio presales, run Thursday, June 18 from 10AM local time.
Take a look at other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner