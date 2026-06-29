GWAR have launched a fundraiser for Chuck Varga, a founding member of GWAR best known for his role as Sexecutioner, who faces mounting expenses amid his ongoing cancer battle.

Bambi, Varga's wife, has had to leave work to be a full-time caretaker for her husband and, in addition to financial assistance with cancer treatments, hospice care, specialized medical equipment and support from a nurse, the funds will also help with maintaining residence in their apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

Fans, dubbed Bohabs by GWAR, can purchase a new shirt featuring Varga's artwork and bid on a historic piece of band history — Sexecutioner's stage prop axe.

Both items can be seen below. To purchase a T-shirt, bid on the axe or simply make a cash donation, head to GWAR's website.

GWAR gwar shirt

GWAR gwar axe

READ MORE: How GWAR's Blothar Learned to Scream

Bob Gorman, who plays the role of Bonesnapper, declares, "Chuck Varga's contributions to the GWAR and Slave Pit collective are enormous. The influence of his illustrations, character designs, performances and artistic vision can still be felt throughout GWAR today. Chuck's over-the-top underground art aesthetic helped define an entire universe and inspired generations of artists and fans around the world. His legacy will remain with us forever, and we hope this fundraiser not only helps support Chuck and Bambi during this difficult time but also serves as a celebration of everything Chuck has given to GWAR and its community."

Varga can be heard on the songs "Sexecutioner" (Scumdogs of the Universe, 1990), "Pussy Planet" (spoken word - America Must Be Destroyed, 1992) and "Rag Na Rok" (Ragnarök, 1995).

Below, see all the rock and metal bands touring throughout 2026: