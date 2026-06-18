Stoner metal giants Sleep have returned with their first new music in eight years, marking their first release without co-founding guitarist Matt Pike. They've also announced a massive North American tour for the fall.

You can listen to "Have Spacesuit Will Travel" and see the band's full fall itinerary further down the page.

The trek begins on Sept. 8 in San Diego and concludes on Nov. 17 in Washington, D.C., with dates booked throughout the United States and Canada.

READ MORE: 11 Best Stoner Rock + Metal Albums

Listen to Sleep's 'Have Spacesuit Will Travel'

Who Is in Sleep Now?

The 2026 Sleep lineup comprises co-founding singer/bassist Al Cisneros, Melvins drummer Dale Crover and Void guitarist Bubba Dupree (no, not the haunted thrash metal Void from Lafayette, Louisiana). Their new single marks the first Sleep release since their 2018 comeback album The Sciences.

"The vibe of the first jam was obvious," Cisneros said in a press release. "It was blue sunglasses-era Iommi in the quality and equally awesome is Bubba is also one of the coolest people I've been able to make music with."

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Al Cisneros Makes Authorial Debut With 'Sleep Comic Book'

Cisneros will also make his authorial debut with the Sleep Comic Book, a characteristically heady adventure that begins the saga of the Marijuanaut and "takes the reader to Planet Iommia, encounters with The Weedian and introduces the traveller to Iommia’s deeper reverential practices."

The comic is available to preorder now via Third Man Books and will ship in September. Fans can grab the standalone issue or splurge on a bundle that includes a signed bookplate, custom rolling papers, a poster and an exclusive flexi-disc of "Have Spacesuit Will Travel."

Sleep 2026 Tour Dates

Sept. 8 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sept. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Sept. 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ The Revel Entertainment Center

Sept. 12 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Sept. 13 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

Sept. 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Sept. 16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sept. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at the Complex

Sept. 18 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Sept. 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sept. 22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sept. 23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sept. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sept. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sept. 27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

Sept. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sept. 29 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Nov. 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Nov. 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Nov. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Nov. 7 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

Nov. 9 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Nov. 10 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Nov. 11 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Nov. 12 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Nov. 13 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

Nov. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Nov. 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Nov. 17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

See who else is touring this year in our 2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide: