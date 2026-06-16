The Dillinger Escape Plan Announce Final ‘Calculating Infinity’ Reunion Tour Dates

The Dillinger Escape Plan appear ready to bring things to an end for the second time in their career. After calling it a career for the first time in December 2017, the band members splintered off into other directions before they reunited with original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis in 2023 and set out upon a reunion tour the following year. Minakakis had been the vocalist on the band's highly respected debut album, Calculating Infinity.

A lineup that included guitarists Ben Weinman and James Love, bassist Liam Wilson and drummer Billy Rymer along with Minakakis has been touring around the world celebrating what started as the 25th anniversary of the Calculating Infinity and is now in year 27.

The group is currently in Europe wrapping up what will be their final run overseas. Remaining dates on the run include stops in Belgium, France and the U.K. before they get the summer off.

READ MORE: 22 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reunited in 2024

But, as has been stated, the tour will come to its final conclusion now this fall. With a small run of shows, the group will kick off the trek Oct. 16 in Philadelphia with the tour ending as they board the Headbangers Boat cruise Oct. 30-Nov. 3.

See all the cities, dates and venues listed below.

The Dillinger Escape Plan Calculating Infinity Tour Dates

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 19 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 20 - Paris, France @ L’Elysee Montmartre (feat. The Prestige)

June 22 - London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town (feat. Frontierer & VOWER)

Oct. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Philly Music Fest

Oct. 17 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium (feat. Many Eyes, Johnny Booth & Godseyes)

Oct. 18 - Baltimore, Md. @ Nevermore Hall (feat. Johnny Booth & Godseyes)

Oct. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall (feat. Squid Pisser & XCOMM)

Oct. 26 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom (feat. Squid Pisser & XCOMM)

Oct. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre (feat. Squid Pisser)

Oct. 29 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Landing

Oct. 30 - Nov. 03 – Headbangers Boat Cruise

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the last of The Dillinger Escape Plan Calculating Infinity reunion shows will go on sale this Friday (June 19) at 10AM local time. Visit The Dillinger Escape Plan website for ticketing details.

See other big rock and metal tours happening in 2026 in the gallery below.