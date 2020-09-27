Original Trivium Bassist Brent Young Has Died

Former Trivium bassist Brent Young has died at the age of 37. The news was confirmed by current Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, who commented on the death of the musician via his social media. A cause of death was not revealed.

Young was with the band between 2001-2004, appearing on their Blue demo as well as the group's debut album, Ember to Inferno.

Heafy wrote, "We have just been given word on the passing of one of the early members of Trivium, Brent Young. Having had a couple wonderful years with Brent in the Florida local band scene, doing the Blue demo and ETI together, the very first European mini-tour and first USA tour together - I have nothing but amazing memories of a wonderful person. Our hearts and condolences go out to all of Brent’s family and friends."

Fellow Trivium member, current bassist Paolo Gregoletto, also wrote, "I met Brent a few times in the past, so I didn’t know him to well. But I have played a lot of songs he recorded on Ember to Inferno live and he was a big part of the early years of the band. I want to send my deepest condolences to his friends and family.

In recent years, Young had joined another former Trivium member, drummer Travis Smith, in the band Blacknova. Smith commented, “I will forever remember September 25th at 6:48 p.m. This is when I received the most saddening, heartbreaking phone call I’ve ever received. My brother and best friend for the past 27 years has past and is no longer with me."

He continued, “Brent you will forever be missed and loved. I cherish every memory we have together. We shared so many great times and monumental moments in our lives together and I feel we still had so many more to go. You will forever be with me and so many others. Heaven received a beautiful person yesterday and you will forever be missed. I love you. Rest In Peace.”