OTTTO, Featuring Robert Trujillo’s Son Tye, Drop Bass Heavy New Song ‘Skyscraper’
Fresh off an appearance at the Bottle Rock Festival, OTTTO have just revealed their latest new song. "Skyscraper" arrives as the band continue to work on the follow-up to their self-titled 2020 album.
The band pummels you from the start with some pulsing low end bass work by Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bass god Robert Trujillo, then kick in with some classic metal sounding riffs as they unravel their song about "the most wanted game in the universe."
While Trujillo has appeared with multiple bands, his pairing with singer-guitarist Bryan Noah Ferretti and drummer Triko Chavez in OTTTO is probably his most established and longest running band. And "Skyscraper" finds the trio delivering some of their best work to date. You can check out the song in full alongside their new video, which includes some of the song's lyrics, below. The track is also available here.
OTTTO, "Skyscraper" Lyrics
In me
No control
Tried to get by you
Comprehend
Miracle
Impact hit so soon
I’m replaying again
Back and forth in my head
What the fuck just happened
I can’t take this away
Inside full of regret
Questions cannot be met
Sixty five to eighty
Death is coming my way
Accelerate put me in the front I’m addicted to speed
No time turning back I got all the gas that I need
I got no time motherfuckers better get away from me
Adrenaline overload nothing but a bad memory
Give me
Some control
I’ll decide for you
Leave me
Left alone
Impact stranded you
Ridin crossin my lanes
Knowin life is a game
Somethin twisted shifted
Comin my way
A perfect moment in vain
Thinking life was a game
All at once my life struck
Dead in my lane
All you see is jealousy suicide
All you see is jealousy suicide
All you see is jealousy suicide
All you see is jealousy suicide
OTTTO, "Skyscraper"
In other OTTTO news, the band is currently on a co-headline tour with Bastardane, a band that features James Hetfield's son Castor, keeping it all in the Metallica family. The brief run, which wraps on June 10, keeps the two bands in California. See the stops listed and get your ticketing info here.
OTTTO With Bastardane Tour Dates
June 4 - Camarillo, Calif. @ Brite Room
June 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo
June 7 - Venice, Calif. @ The Venice West
June 8 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box
June 10 - Seal Beach, Calif. @ Affliction Clothing HQ