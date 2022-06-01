OTTTO, Featuring Robert Trujillo’s Son Tye, Drop Bass Heavy New Song ‘Skyscraper’

Fresh off an appearance at the Bottle Rock Festival, OTTTO have just revealed their latest new song. "Skyscraper" arrives as the band continue to work on the follow-up to their self-titled 2020 album.

The band pummels you from the start with some pulsing low end bass work by Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bass god Robert Trujillo, then kick in with some classic metal sounding riffs as they unravel their song about "the most wanted game in the universe."

While Trujillo has appeared with multiple bands, his pairing with singer-guitarist Bryan Noah Ferretti and drummer Triko Chavez in OTTTO is probably his most established and longest running band. And "Skyscraper" finds the trio delivering some of their best work to date. You can check out the song in full alongside their new video, which includes some of the song's lyrics, below. The track is also available here.

OTTTO, "Skyscraper" Lyrics

In me

No control

Tried to get by you Comprehend

Miracle

Impact hit so soon I’m replaying again

Back and forth in my head

What the fuck just happened

I can’t take this away Inside full of regret

Questions cannot be met

Sixty five to eighty

Death is coming my way Accelerate put me in the front I’m addicted to speed

No time turning back I got all the gas that I need

I got no time motherfuckers better get away from me

Adrenaline overload nothing but a bad memory Give me

Some control

I’ll decide for you Leave me

Left alone

Impact stranded you Ridin crossin my lanes

Knowin life is a game

Somethin twisted shifted

Comin my way A perfect moment in vain

Thinking life was a game

All at once my life struck

Dead in my lane All you see is jealousy suicide

All you see is jealousy suicide

All you see is jealousy suicide

All you see is jealousy suicide

OTTTO, "Skyscraper"

In other OTTTO news, the band is currently on a co-headline tour with Bastardane, a band that features James Hetfield's son Castor, keeping it all in the Metallica family. The brief run, which wraps on June 10, keeps the two bands in California. See the stops listed and get your ticketing info here.

OTTTO With Bastardane Tour Dates

June 4 - Camarillo, Calif. @ Brite Room

June 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo

June 7 - Venice, Calif. @ The Venice West

June 8 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

June 10 - Seal Beach, Calif. @ Affliction Clothing HQ