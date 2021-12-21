Overkill Book U.S. Tour With Prong, Confirm New Album for 2022

Overkill have just announced a headlining U.S. tour set for March of next year with support coming from Prong.

The 16-date run will be the first for the New Jersey thrash icons in two years as their plans for the road were cut short by the still ongoing pandemic. Overkill, who last released The Wings of War, their 19th full length, in 2019, got onstage for the first time in November earlier this year, which marked their first live performance in 609 days.

The veteran group has been working on new material and, in a recent social media post to wrap up the year, they confirmed their 20th record will be released next year.

Prong, who last released the Zero Days album in 2017 and, more recently, the 2019 EP Defiance, will join Overkill on the trek, which begins on March 3 in Poughkeepsie, New York and finishes up in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

See the full list of dates at the bottom of the page.

Overkill 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Prong

Overkill / Prong

March 03 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

March 04 - Worcester, Mass @ The Palladium

March 05 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels

March 06 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues

March 07 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King Of Clubs

March 08 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo's

March 09 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

March 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord

March 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

March 12 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

March 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ House Of Blues

March 14 - Ft. Lauderdale Fla. @ Revolution

March 16 - Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore

March 17 - New Haven, Ct. @ Toads Place

March 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium

March 19 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater