Ozzy Osbourne + Family Practice Social Distancing Upon Return to U.S.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have returned home after a recent trip to Panama, and according to daughter Kelly Osbourne, they are setting a good example by social distancing.

Kelly, who recently shared her nervousness about her parents being away during the coronavirus pandemic, revealed that Sharon and Ozzy are now back at home.

"Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!! Even though I did not get to hug them.... at this point I will take what I can get," she wrote in a new posting. "They are doing well and are save and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all. Stay safe."

Osbourne added a photo of the family members donning masks and social distancing by the pool. She also added a second photo of the family dog sending a text to Ozzy grateful for his return. Check it out below.

This post comes days after Kelly put out a public message urging her followers to stay home during this time of crisis. "I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don't have anyone to stay home for I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy. help put a smile on my dads face while he is in quarantine by posting a pic of your best Ozzy impersonation and #StayHomeForOzzy I love you all," said Kelly.