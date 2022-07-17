Beloved Painter + Metal Cover Artist Mariusz Lewandowski Has Died

Adored surrealist painter Mariusz Lewandowski has died, his family confirmed via Facebook over the weekend.

“It was a beautiful life. It's time to say goodbye my friends! A certain era is end. The last farewell will take place in the chapel at the funeral home in Górowo Ilaweckie, Poland, on July 20 at 11:00 a.m. Bereaved family,” the post reads.

Born in Działdowo, Poland in 1960, Lewandowski specialized in – as his official biography states – oil paintings whose subject matter “often goes far beyond the limits of the human mind. . . . . The works are full of symbols and thought-provoking details that each viewer has the opportunity to interpret in his own way - the author, apart from giving a title, never translates his paintings.”

Although he was certainly renowned in his own right, Loudwire readers likely know him best for his work on various metal album covers. In particular, his designs for Bell Witch’s Mirror Reaper, Lorna Shore’s ...And I Return to Nothingness, Psycroptic’s As the Kingdom Drowns, and Abigail Williams’ Walk Beyond the Dark – among other LPs – brought him a lot of attention and acclaim from genre fans in recent years.

In fact, he’d created over 30 pieces of artwork before his passing, and he even collaborated with famed skateboarder Jamie Thomas on the latter’s Zero Skateboards brand in 2021.

Endearingly, hundreds of admirers have shared condolences and appreciation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and elsewhere.

Without a doubt, metal fans and art fans alike have just lost a one-of-a-kind creator.