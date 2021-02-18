Papa Roach Collaborating on Song With Fever 333 Frontman

The world may not be able to contain the energy about to be thrust upon us, as Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix revealed during a recent interview that he just collaborated with Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler on a new song.

The track is apparently for Papa Roach's next studio album, with Shaddix telling the Lipps Service podcast with Scott Lipps, "This fucking music, it's so inspired. It's got such a great energy. We just did a collab yesterday with our homie Jason Aalon from Fever 333. And it's fire, dude. It's awesome like punk rock Beastie Boys."

Shaddix also offered a bit of a timeline for their highly anticipated next release. Speaking about the new record progress, Shaddix explained, "We've just been doing [it] piecemeal. We'll quarantine, and then we'll meet up at an Arbnb somewhere, 'cause I'm not going down to L.A. right now; I just don't wanna be a part of what's going on."

He continued, "We're a little over three-quarters of the way finished with the record, and we're looking at dropping music later this year. I've got a bunch of remixes and guest features that I've done as well through the pandemic that are coming. So there's new things that we're gonna be dropping all year, which will wind up into early 2022 with a brand new record."

While the new album may still be a while away, Papa Roach did tease some new music recently. A portion of a motivational new song called "Stand Up" was used in an ESPN UFC promo featuring pro fighters Amanda Nunes and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Papa Roach fans will also have a chance to revisit some of their recent music history next month as a hits collection is set to drop. Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years will take a look at the band's output during their tenure at the Better Noise label. In addition to some of their well-known hits, the 21 track collection includes three unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings. Plus Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop joins the band on their song "Broken as Me" that originally appeared on the F.E.A.R. album. Look for the collection arriving on March 19. Pre-orders are available here (As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases).



Listen to Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix on the Lipps Service Podcast