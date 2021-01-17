Papa Roach Tease New Song ‘Stand Up’ in ESPN UFC Promo

Papa Roach have an anthemic new song coming soon and they've given ESPN audiences a taste in a new promo for the network's coverage of the UFC. The song is called "Stand Up" and the promo features some of the sport's top fighters.

The motivational song soundtracks plenty of punches, kicks and Dana White's announcement of his facility called Fight Island. The group also hashtagged pro fighters Amanda Nunes and Khabib Nurmagomedov in their posting. Have a look and listen below:

Papa Roach have been working on new music over the past year with Jacoby Shaddix predicting a new album for early 2021 during a chat with LAMC Productions last June.

He also opened up during a September interview with Cincinnati's 102.7 WEBN, "The stuff is, some of it's really aggressive and abrasive and angry, and some of it is very self-reflective as well in the sense of, like, I'm really digging deep into some stuff."

The musician continued, "This stuff is fire. It feels so good to be back in and creating music with the guys. Especially 'cause we're not on the road, it's a good thing for us to do is to get together and live our purpose. Creating is, I believe, my life's purpose — writing songs and connecting with people through music."

It's looking like a big year for Papa Roach. While a release date has not been announced for their new album as of yet, they do have a Greatest Hits, Vol. 2 collection coming on March 19 that encompasses their output during their years with Better Noise Records.

In addition, Jacoby Shaddix will make his acting debut in the upcoming film The Retaliators. In the movie he plays a character named Quinn Brady, and the group has also released their song "The Ending" to go along with the movie's soundtrack.