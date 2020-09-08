Jacoby Shaddix ‘Digging Deep’ on Dynamic New Papa Roach Material

Papa Roach are currently recording their 11th studio album, which the band previously earmarked for an early 2021 release. According to a new interview with lead singer Jacoby Shaddix, the "Last Resort" rockers' latest material covers many sonic corners of the rock 'n' roll spectrum.

That means listeners can expect a dynamic new effort to follow the act's 2019 album, Who Do You Trust? Speaking to Cincinnati rock station 102.7 WEBN last week (Sept. 4), the Papa Roach frontman laid out some of the upcoming record's facets while hyping up the project as a whole.

"The stuff is, some of it's really aggressive and abrasive and angry, and some of it is very self-reflective as well in the sense of, like, I'm really digging deep into some stuff," Shaddix said.

The musician continued, "This stuff is fire. It feels so good to be back in and creating music with the guys. Especially 'cause we're not on the road, it's a good thing for us to do is to get together and live our purpose. Creating is, I believe, my life's purpose — writing songs and connecting with people through music."

The forthcoming Papa Roach album's self-reflection permeates through to Shaddix's personal life. One composition the band recently completed even deals with the singer's relationship with his father. According to the musician, it acted as an audible salve for some of his family issues.

"We just finished up a song yesterday," Shaddix explained. "It's called 'No Apologies,' and it's a song I wrote to my father in the sense of forgiveness for what we've been through as a father and son in our lives and how we've kind of just not really been connected. It was very healing for me."

He added, "I can't wait to go find that old man and play him that song and just have that moment of closure and healing for us. I think that's important, and the music gives us that opportunity."

The group will be self-releasing the new album on their own label.

As part of the recent radio appearance, Papa Roach also performed an acoustic version of their song "American Dreams." View that video here.

Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix Talks to WEBN - Sept. 4, 2020