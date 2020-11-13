There's a lot of Papa Roach news today as the band has released a new song, announced a Greatest Hits record and revealed that singer Jacoby Shaddix will be making his acting debut in the upcoming film The Retaliators.

Shaddix will portray Quinn Brady in the upcoming horror film, and in keeping with the synergy, the band is releasing a remastered version of "The Ending" to serve as the first single from the movie's soundtrack. You can hear the track at the bottom of this post along with a video featuring footage from the film.

Shaddix says, “When I heard about this film last year, I spoke to the creative team and I felt I had a vehicle to see if I could expand my range as an artist. Truly, I couldn’t have imagined how much I enjoyed this experience and can’t wait to find another film in the future.” He appears alongside a diverse cast, which includes Michael Lombardi (FX’s Rescue Me, The Deuce), Marc Menchaca (Ozark, Black Mirror, The Sinner) and Joseph Gatt (Ray Donovan, Game of Thrones, Banshee, Dumbo) in the high-octane horror thriller.

Lombardi, who is also a co-producer on the film, says of Shaddix’s acting in the role of Quinn Brady, “I wasn’t sure what to expect. I thought he might be good because he’s a great storyteller with his songs, but I was truly blown away by his performance as an actor. I found Jacoby to be incredibly focused and committed! He was never afraid to jump off that cliff. For example, he and I had a scene together where his character has to slap me, pull my hair and lick my face. Lucky for me we only needed two takes, because he 100 percent went for it. I had a red, smacked, wet face when the director yelled cut. He’s a beast!”

In other Papa Roach news, the band has a new hits collection focused on their tenure with their current label. Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years is due March 19. In addition to some of their well-known hits, the 21 track collection includes three unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings. Plus Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop joins the band on their song "Broken as Me" that originally appeared on the F.E.A.R. album.

The band noted, “We wanted to commemorate the last 10 years of our journey with this special collection of the music that got us here.”

Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years is currently available to pre-order at this location. Check out the track listing below.

Papa Roach, Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years Track Listing

1. Born for Greatness (Remastered 2020)

2. Help (Remastered 2020)

3. Elevate (Remastered 2020)

4. Come Around (Remastered 2020)

5. Broken as Me (feat. Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria)*

6. Falling Apart (Remastered 2020)

7. Who Do You Trust? (Remastered 2020)

8. Gravity (feat. Maria Brink) (Remastered 2020)

9. American Dreams (Remastered 2020)

10. Face Everything and Rise (Remastered 2020)

11. Periscope (feat. Skylar Grey) (Remastered 2020)

12. Still Swingin’ (Remastered 2020)

13. The Ending (Remastered 2020)

14. Burn (Remastered 2020)

15. Kick in the Teeth (Remastered 2020)

16. Elevate (Aelonia Remix)*

17. Help (Aelonia Remix)*

18. Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix) *

19. Top of the World (Aelonia Remix)*

20. Face Everything and Rise (Live Acoustic) *

21. Leader of the Broken Hearts (Live Acoustic)*

* - previously unreleased

Papa Roach, "The Ending"

The Retaliators Film Trailer