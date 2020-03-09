In April, Papa Roach's major label debut, Infest, will turn 20 years old. It appears their attention will be split between looking forward with new music and celebrating the past with a potential documentary in the works, which aims to celebrate that all-important 2000 release.

"We've got some surprises coming celebrating our first record, Infest," bassist Tobin Esperance told Goetia Media in a recent interview as Papa Roach traverses Europe on tour with Hollywood Undead and Ice Nine Kills.

The long-time member revealed that there's potential for a documentary release as he explained, "All of the footage that we've acquired over the past 20 years, we're hoping to put it into a documentary that's gonna come out soon."

Papa Roach aren't strictly focused on the past, however, and have already been tinkering with new music after releasing Who Do You Trust? early in 2019. "And all the while, we've been in the studio making new music and just kind of experimenting. We're looking forward to putting out new music, maybe some reinterpretations of old music and also a documentary," noted Esperance, who added, "And we're just gonna keep touring and celebrating life and music."

Once Papa Roach wrap up their European tour on March 18, they'll have three weeks off before having to head back out on the road for a U.S. tour. On that trek, they'll be providing direct support for Five Finger Death Punch with special guests I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills. See those upcoming dates directly below.

Five Finger Death Punch / Papa Roach / I Prevail / Ice Nine Kills 2020 U.S. Tour

April 08 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

April 10 - Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

April 11 - Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

April 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

April 14 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

April 16 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

April 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

April 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

April 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 23 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

April 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Veteran Memorial Coliseum

April 27 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 29 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

May 03 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

May 05 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

May 06 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

May 08 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

May 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Center

May 15 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

May 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 19 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate

May 20 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center