Papa Roach Unleash Aggressive New Song ‘Kill the Noise’

Papa Roach have had it up to here! That much is evident with their aggressive new song "Kill The Noise" that is coming from their forthcoming album that's expected to arrive in early 2022.

While Chester Bennington's "Shut up!" in "One Step Closer" remains the bar for belting that aggressive directive, it's safe to say that if "Kill the Noise" catches on, Jacoby Shaddix's "Shut up" unleashing may also stand right next to it, shouted in sing-alongs by angst-ridden fans for years to come.

Shaddix says of the song, “It’s easy to get caught up in some of that static inside your mind - we all tangle with that demon. For us, ‘Kill The Noise’ brings some straight-up heavy music catharsis, a reminder to find that moment of peace from the noise.”

The group just released a chaotic new video to accompany "Kill the Noise," once again teaming up with frequent video collaborator Bryson Roatch. Get a closer look below, and if you like what you see and hear, "Kill the Noise" is available via the platform of your choosing here.

Papa Roach, "Kill the Noise"

"Kill the Noise" comes on the heels of the recently released single "Swerve," which was the first taste of new music from their forthcoming record. The song served as a collaboration with Fever 333 vocalist Jason Aalon Butler and Sueco.

Earlier this year, bassist Tobin Esperance shared how Papa Roach "had the most fun” making their forthcoming album, “right up there with making our first record and kind of like making Crooked Teeth. That's what I'd compare this body of work to. … We're still going into the studio and writing and making more songs. It's like what else is there to do but to stay creative to stay sane."

Papa Roach are hitting the road this fall, with their next performance coming up at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Sept. 12. See all of their scheduled dates and get ticketing info here.