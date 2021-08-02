Papa Roach take a new sonic road, bringing Fever 333 and rapper Sueco the Child along for the ride on the Jacoby Shaddix-led band's bombastic new song "Swerve." It emerged on Sunday (Aug. 1).

The three-way collaboration, which premiered on BBC Radio 1's Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter, serves as a taste of Papa Roach's upcoming 11th studio album. In March, Papa Roach bassist Tobin Esperance revealed that the Who Do You Trust? follow-up was then "being mixed and there's some final touches [being done]. … The full album will be released maybe next year, but we'll be dropping some new songs this year."

One of those is "Swerve," featuring the vocal contributions of Fever 333's energetic Jason Aalon Butler throughout, plus one verse from Sueco, the Los Angeles-based rapper who first rose to prominence on TikTok. The bouncy, braggadocious tune sounds perhaps unlike anything the Roach have released, though they've already adopted a somewhat new vibe, as evidenced on "Domination" and elsewhere.

Earlier this year, Esperance shared how Papa Roach "had the most fun” making their forthcoming album, “right up there with making our first record and kind of like making Crooked Teeth. That's what I'd compare this body of work to. … We're still going into the studio and writing and making more songs. It's like what else is there to do but to stay creative to stay sane."

Listen to "Swerve" and read the lyrics below.

Papa Roach Feat. Fever 333 + Sueco, "Swerve"

Papa Roach Feat. Fever 333 + Sueco, "Swerve" Lyrics

[Jason Aalon Butler]

Bitch don’t play with us

We far too dangerous

End up with a noose around your neck

Tryna hang with us

Better give up or we’ll take you down

Watch the crown

Get us started then it’s over BLAU!

Make a statement, say it loud

Fuck the game and then take a bow [Jacoby Shaddix]

That’s right, got you running for your life

Got you praying on your knees

That you make it through the night

Yeah you stepping in the wrong place

At the wrong time,

Walking right into the knife,

Are you stupid are you blind? [Jacoby Shaddix]

(Hey!) Am I talking to you clearly?

(Ho!) Cause I don’t think you hear me [Chorus]

We see it how we call it (don’t swerve in my lane)

Motherfuckers going all in (don’t swerve in my lane)

So you better be cautious (don’t swerve in my lane)

I will never hesitate if you swerve in my lane [Jacoby Shaddix]

It’s like you need the hype

All that bullshit in ya life

Got you talking evil-like

You know you can’t pay the price

Why you even trying to control me

Posing like a trophy,

We’re not affiliated in any way

You don’t know me [Sueco]

X on my chest mark the spot I’m a target

I’m not from this earth ET I’m a martian

Fuck with my money put his face on milk cartons

Welcome to the jungle she my Jane and I’m Tarzan (ay)

Sub-zero finish him Mortal Kombat

Skirt off in a beamer, I’ma leave him like a mile back

My brother made a box from a dime bag

Now we eating good (hey), pockets playing lineback [Jason Aalon Butler]

So back up,

Or it’s bang bang bang

Get smacked up,

If you ain’t gang, gang, gang