It's 2021 and Papa Roach's "Last Resort" is getting a fresh update courtesy of TikTok star Jeris Johnson. The musician captured the attention of the band after a Johnson remix of the song caught fire on the social media platform, so Jacoby Shaddix and co. hopped on a new version of the track with Johnson that you can hear below.

"'Last Resort (Reloaded)' is a song surrounded by magic," says Johnson. "The original 'Last Resort' is one of the most impactful and loved songs from an entire generation of music (and my childhood). There is an energy to that song that has just made it a living breathing art form at this point. After I remixed it and threw it up on TikTok, the last thing I expected was that I'd end up in the studio with Papa Roach a couple weeks later. The reaction and reception was so overwhelming that me (a random kid on TikTok) got the attention of a legacy band and the invitation to team up and remake 'Last Resort' for an entirely new generation. I don't give a fuck what anyone says, that's magic."

Shaddix adds, "It was amazing to hear that Jeris connected with the track the same way people all over the world have. That conversation of 'Last Resort' and its impact on all types of people hasn’t stopped for 20 years, and we were stoked to 'Reload' it for a new generation to keep that conversation going."

If you're digging the "Reloaded" version of "Last Resort," it's currently available via the platform of your choosing right here. And stay tuned as a video for the track will drop on Thursday (Jan. 28) and we'll have a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot and video interview here at Loudwire on Friday (Jan. 29).

Check out more from Jeris Johnson via his TikTok, Instagram and Twitter accounts. He's also got a new EP, My Sword, coming this Friday (Jan. 29). And look for a Papa Roach hits collection and a new studio album coming later this year.

Papa Roach x Jeris Johnson - Last Resort Reloaded (Official Music Video)"