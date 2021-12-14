A Paul McCartney-played Yamaha BB-1200 bass guitar — used by the former Beatle in his 1970s group Wings — sold for $496,100 at auction over the weekend, according to Guitar World. It broke the record for most expensive bass ever auctioned, previously held by Rolling Stones alum Bill Wyman's 1969 Fender Mustang bass, sold last year for $384,00.

Macca's bass sale was part of "Guitar Icons: A Music Instrument Auction to Benefit Music Rising," held at Los Angeles' Van Eaton Galleries on Dec. 11. Launched to help support live music in New Orleans, it was organized by the charity Music Rising, a New Orleans music outreach co-founded in 2005 by U2 guitarist the Edge and producer Bob Ezrin.

See photos down toward the bottom of this post.

Other auction sales included the Edge's custom Fender Stratocaster he played on U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" ($496,100), Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder's smashed Telecaster ($226,200), a Noel Gallagher Nash Telemaster ($51,425) and a Bruce Springsteen Tele ($72,600). Many included the artist's autograph on the instrument.

The Edge remarked, "We want to thank everyone involved in this amazing auction, including the artists who generously gave their personal instruments and the bidders from around the globe who helped us break world records."

He continued, "The proceeds Music Rising earned will help bring live music back to life in a part of the country whose musical culture has been hugely influential in the world. We are indebted to all of the supporters of Music Rising who have given us a great opportunity to return to our roots and help those musicians in need."

Ezrin echoed those sentiments, saying, "We are so thankful to all of the artists, supporters and bidders who helped make Guitar Icons an auction for the history books. New Orleans musicians are the custodians of a unique music heritage, passing it down through the generations and influencing so many genres of music we enjoy. The proceeds from this auction will help musicians from the region who suffered financially through this pandemic."

See the full Music Rising benefit auction catalog here.

Paul McCartney's Yamaha BB-1200 Bass - $496,100

vegalleries.com

The Edge Custom Fender Stratocaster - $496,100

vegalleries.com

Edde Vedder Smashed Fender Telecaster - $266,200

vegalleries.com

Bruce Springsteen Telecaster - $72,600

vegalleries.com

Noel Gallagher Nash Telemaster - $51,425

vegalleries.com