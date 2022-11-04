Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz does his best emo-core scream on the new Nothing,Nowhere song "CYAN1DE."

The single, which emerged on Friday (Nov. 4), has all the hooky bells and whistles beloved by fans of Nothing,Nowhere's emo rap, but with a harder edge than before.

Is it a new era for Nothing,Nowhere? There's not just screaming in "CYAN1DE," but also singing, rapping and spoken word. Screams from Wentz haven't been heard on record since Fall Out Boy's early days.

Watch the music video near the bottom of this post.

Nothing,Nowhere, whose real name is Joseph Mulherin, said of the collaboration, "Simply put, I'm proud of this song. Pete is a legend and I couldn't be more excited for the future of Nothing,Nowhere."

Wentz added, "'CYAN1DE' reminds me of the first heavy music I got into and the bands I would scrawl on my trapper keeper at school. It's an honor to be a part of this process and this song."

Nothing,Nowhere will tour Europe this fall. See the dates under the video and get tickets here.

Nothing,Nowhere feat. Pete Wentz, "CYAN1DE" (Music Video)

Nothing,Nowhere Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Nov. 12 – Leeds, England @ Key Club

Nov. 13 – Oxford, England @ Academy

Nov. 14 – Nottingham, England @ Bodega

Nov. 15 – Newcastle, England @ Cluny

Nov. 17 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

Nov. 18 – Manchester, England @ Academy

Nov. 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy

Nov. 20 – Belfast, Ireland @ Limelight

Nov. 22 – Birmingham, England @ Academy

Nov. 23 – Bristol, England @ Fleece

Nov. 25 – Camden, England @ Electric Ballroom

Nov. 26 – Brussels, Belgium @ Acienne Belgique

Nov. 27 – Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

Nov. 28 – Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

Nov. 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

Dec. 1 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel Gefahrlich

Dec. 2 – Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

Dec. 3 – Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Proxima

Dec. 5 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna

Dec. 6 – Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium

Dec. 7 – Vienna, Austria @ Grelle Forelle

Dec. 9 – Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

Dec. 10 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Exil Club

Dec. 11 – Munich, Germany @ Freiheitshalle

Dec. 12 – Paris, France @ Les Etoiles

Dec. 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Nazca

Dec. 15 – Barcelona, Span @ Sala LaNau