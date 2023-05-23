A Photo Timeline of Foo Fighters’ Legendary Career

The things that happen in our lives tend to have a domino effect on everything else that happens afterward. That being said, as massive of a band Nirvana were in the early '90s, if they had never ceased to be, then we probably never would've gotten Foo Fighters.

Dave Grohl is one of the biggest rock stars on the planet, but he wasn't always in the spotlight. When he was the drummer for Nirvana, he got to enjoy the luxuries of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle without being the center of attention, because Kurt Cobain was really the focal point.

After the frontman's untimely death in 1994, Grohl took a bunch of songs he'd written over the years — most of them prior to Cobain's death — and hit the studio by himself. The result was 1995's Foo Fighters, and he may not have realized it then, but it was the start of one of the biggest bands in the world, not just the rock genre.

Ever since then, Grohl has been the focal point of the band, regardless of who was standing onstage beside him. But despite his massive success in both Nirvana and Foo Fighters, as well as his other projects like Them Crooked Vultures, he's still managed to remain one of the most genuine figures in music.

Foo Fighters have had quite a wild ride over their nearly-three-decades of existence, from lineup changes and recording albums twice, to the tragic death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. But, they're not finished yet, as they promised in late 2022 that they'd carry on as a band and honor their late bandmate's legacy. With two new songs out ("Rescued" and "Under You") and a new album called But Here We Are on the way, which will be out June 2 and can be pre-ordered here, the gang has really put the fighter in Foo Fighters.

the gang has really put the fighter in Foo Fighters.

Scroll through the gallery below to see a photo timeline of Foo Fighters' career, and get tickets to their upcoming tour, which kicks off tomorrow (May 24), at this location.

