Mercyful Fate kicked off their first North American tour in 23 years earlier this fall, and they've been joined by Midnight and Kreator throughout the run so far. A few nights ago, the trio performed at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pa., a live music club with a capacity of 2,500.

As per Setlist.fm, Midnight opened the evening with an eight-song set, one of which featured a naked woman dancing on the stage. German thrash legends Kreator kept the show rolling with 10 tracks of their own, and then, shortly after 9PM ET, Mercyful Fate took the stage and delivered 11 songs from their catalog, finishing the night with "Satan's Fall" as the encore.

Philadelphia-based photographer Alyssa Lorenzon captured an incredible set of shots of all three bands during the night, which you can scroll through below.

Over the summer, Mercyful Fate played a handful of festival performances, and debuted a new song called "The Jackal of Salzburg." According to a new interview that Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel did with The Metal Voice, the band plan to finish recording the song once they return home from the current tour, and it'll be released digitally. It'll be available sometime in the next couple of months, and then they have another song that's already been written that they'll record and release afterward.

"So there'll be two Mercyful Fate songs out there. We'll probably do some sort of vinyl thing with the two tracks as well," Slagel explained. "Then we'll have a King Diamond album following that. And then we'll go back to kind of the way we did it in the '90s where the next record will be full Mercyful Fate album."

See Captivating Photos From Mercyful Fate's First North American Tour in 23 Years Photos from Mercyful Fate's show with Midnight and Kreator at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pa. (Nov. 14, 2022).