Mercyful Fate Play First Show in 23 Years, Debut New Song – Setlist + Video

Last night (June 2), Mercyful Fate played their first show since 1999, marking the official live reunion of the iconic Danish band fronted by King Diamond. They hit the stage as special guests of headliner Volbeat in Hannover, Germany and even debuted a brand new song titled "The Jackal of Salzburg."

In the summer of 2019, it was revealed that Mercyful Fate had reunited with intentions on playing shows in 2020, but those efforts were quite obviously derailed by the pandemic and things are now finally underway with more appearances dotting the summer months to come.

The first reunion set featured a total of seven songs and, aside from the new track, the group only performed cuts off their classic Melissa and Don't Break the Oath LPs as well as one selection from their self-titled 1982 EP.

Flanked by classic era guitarist Hank Shermann, additional axeman Mike Wead, drummer Bjarne T. Holm and bassist Joey Vera (his first stint with the band), King Diamond appeared onstage with a red robe and demonic mask before a costume change yielded a black cloak and black spiked crown headpiece in addition to his customary face paint design. He'll turn 66 years old later this month and, vocally, he appeared to be in tremendous shape and hit the signature piercing high notes without any hint of struggle or weakness.

Watch fan-filmed footage from the performance below (unfortunately, there no footage of "The Jackal of Salzburg" has emerged online yet) and view Mercyful Fate's upcoming festival dates here.

New albums from both King Diamond and Mercyful Fate are both expected to arrive at some point in the future. The new King Diamond record has been given the title of The Institute and, in 2019, the new song "Masquerade of Madness" was released. Earlier that year, King told Full Metal Jackie that he is spreading a concept across two albums. The storyline is, well, it's in a way where I can't even put it into just one album. So, it has to be over two albums. And it's really planned out to work in a very special way with the show as well," he said.

Mercyful Fate Setlist — June 2, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "The Oath"

02. "The Jackal of Salzburg" (Live debut)

03. "A Corpse Without a Soul"

04. "Curse of the Pharaohs"

05. "Evil"

06. "A Dangerous Meeting"

Encore:

07. "Satan's Fall"

Mercyful Fate, "The Oath" — Live (June 2, 2022)

Mercyful Fate, "Evil" — Live (June 2, 2022)

Mercyful Fate, "A Corpse Without Soul" — Live (June 2, 2022)