Photos – This Is What the Release of Metallica’s New Album, ’72 Seasons,’ Looked Like
On Friday, April 14, Metallica released 72 Seasons, their highly-anticipated follow-up to 2016's Hardwired...to Self-Destruct.
As if 77 minutes of brand-new music from the legends wasn't enough to get the world excited, Metallica spent a lot of time throughout the week of the album's release to build anticipation and excitement even more.
From a four-night residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to a deep, one-of-a-kind conversation with Howard Stern, Metallica kept themselves busy as the world prepared to hear 72 Seasons.
Watch Metallica Perform "If Darkness Had a Son" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
On the day of release, record stores across the globe celebrated the new album with giveaways and listening parties and the day after, there were two very special pop-up shops in Europe that took the parties to a whole new level.
No one gallery of photos can quite capture what it was like for the rock world to come together to celebrate Metallica's new album, but we figured we'd try.
So, as we continue to listen to 72 Seasons and get ready for Metallica's massive two-year, worldwide M72 tour that kicks off on April 27 in Amsterdam, it'll do us all some good to step back and reminisce about the many different ways the record was promoted and memorialized the week of its release.