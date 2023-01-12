The world suffered a huge loss earlier this week when Jeff Beck's family announced that the guitarist had died at the age of 78. An outpouring of love came in from fellow musicians within the rock and metal communities, and we continue to look back on the rocker's life in celebration of his legendary career.

Beck's innovative guitar style made him massively influential to both the musicians he played with, as well as generations of younger guitarists who came later. He left a lasting impression on artists and fans alike, especially with all of his collaborative performances and studio efforts.

"Jeff always appeared timeless, ever evolving... He embraced project after project with limitless energy and enthusiasm... He surfaced in an extraordinary time... he took his place side by side with the virtuosos of the period... his mates," Robert Plant wrote of Beck's talent. "He cooked up magic through all the passing eras, always up for the next, unknown, unlikely collision, back in time to homage Cliff Gallup, forward to Johnny Depp. His gift was enormous."

To further showcase the scope of Beck's influence, we've compiled a gallery of photos of the late musician with other rockers who he either worked with at some point, or was simply just friends with.

You'll see pictures of Beck with of some artists that he worked with from his own generation, such as The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood and Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, as well as younger ones that his guitar playing inspired, such as Slash and Metallica's Kirk Hammett, at events such as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Les Paul's 95th birthday celebration, iHeart Music Festival and more.

Scroll through the images below to see rockers with Beck over the years, and check out musicians' tributes to the late artist here.

Photos of Rockers With Jeff Beck Photos of the late Jeff Beck with fellow rock musicians through the years.