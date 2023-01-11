Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More

The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.

According to the statement, Beck died on Jan. 10 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing," the statement read. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

The guitarist made a name for himself playing in The Yardbirds before forming his own band The Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood, among other artists. Beck's most recent works were a collaborative album with Johnny Depp titled 18, which came out in June of 2022, and he played on two songs from Ozzy Osbourne's latest album Patient Number 9 — the title track and another called "A Thousand Shades."

"The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions," wrote Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, who played alongside Beck in the Yardbirds during the late 1960s. "Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace."

Osbourne, Tony Iommi, KISS' Paul Stanley, Whitesnake's David Coverdale and Mike Portnoy are among the other musicians who've honored Beck on social media since the news broke earlier today. Read their tributes below.

We send our condolences to Beck's loved ones and fans. Rest in peace.

Ozzy Osbourne

Tony Iommi

Jimmy Page

Paul Stanley

Kirk Hammett (Metallica)

Geezer Butler

Brian May (Queen)

Brian Ray (Paul McCartney)

Mike Portnoy

Duff McKagan

Def Leppard

Sammy Hagar

David Coverdale

Eddie Trunk

Glenn Hughes

Mick Mars

Rikki Rockett

Tracii Guns

Michael Sweet (Stryper)

Alex Skolnick (Testament)

Gary Holt (Exodus)

Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth)

William DuVall (Alice in Chains)

Orianthi

Richie Kotzen

DJ Ashba

Jared James Nichols

Brendan Small (Metalocalypse / Dethklok)

Todd Kerns (Slash)

Matt Pinfield

Rob Caggiano (Volbeat)

Jeff Scott Soto (Sons of Apollo)

Steve Hackett

Dave Davies

Gus G.

Douglas Aldrich