All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concert Announced – Eric Clapton, Johnny Depp + More Confirmed

It’s been two months since iconic English guitarist Jeff Beck died at the age of 78. Now, Beck’s widow – Sandra Beck – and fellow six-string legend Eric Clapton have announced two upcoming tribute concerts that will feature appearances from many revered artists.

Per Guitar World, the pair of performances will take place on May 22 and 23 at London’s esteemed Royal Albert Hall. As of now, the line-up will also include Rod Stewart, Johnny Depp, Susan Tedeschi, Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Gary Clark Jr., Derek Trucks (The Allman Brothers Band), John McLaughlin, Rhonda Smith, Doyle Bramhall II, Anika Nilles, Robert Stevenson, Robert Randolph, Imelda May, Olivia Safe and Joss Stone.

Obviously, that’s subject to change, with more musicians expected to be added between now and then.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Wednesday, March 15, via Bookings Direct. The presale will open the prior day, and you can register right now through See Tickets.

As confirmed by Classic Rock magazine: “Surplus income from the two shows will be donated to the Folly Wildlife Rescue, a charity based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, who rescue and rehabilitate injured, orphaned and distressed wild animals. Jeff Beck was one of the charity's patrons, alongside Sandra Beck and Depp.”

The altruistic association with wildlife shouldn’t come as a surprise given Beck’s longtime interest in environmentalism.

In fact, upon Beck’s death, Sir Paul McCartney shared to Instagram their previously unreleased collaboration – “Why Are They Cutting Down the Rainforest?” – from the mid-90s. Alongside it, he called Beck “a good friend of mine, and a great, great guitar player,” adding: “Almost 30 years since it was recorded, Jeff’s message remains as relevant as ever.”

Of course, McCartney wasn’t the only rock icon to pay tribute to Beck back in January.

For instance, Alice Cooper said that he was “the greatest guitar player I had ever heard.” Likewise, Ozzy Osbourne declared on Instagram, “What a terrible loss for his family, friends and his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff and an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, Patient Number 9. I’ll remember him fondly.”

Elsewhere, Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page stated on Instagram: "The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace"

As for Depp – with whom Beck worked on 2022’s 18 – he was reportedly by Beck’s bedside when he died. According to PEOPLE, Depp was “totally devasted” because they had “a really tight friendship.”

