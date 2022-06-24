Ozzy is back! Today (June 24), Ozzy Osbourne has released "Patient Number 9," the title track to the new album from the 73-year-old former Black Sabbath singer and heavy metal "Prince of Darkness."

Patient Number 9 is Osbourne's first new material since his 2020 studio album, Ordinary Man, and it features musical contributions from classic rock guitar great Jeff Beck.

Osbourne fans got a preview of "Patient Number 9" in a video teaser the vocalist shared earlier this week. Now, the haunting tune is out. An accompanying music video with visual contributions from comic book art icon Todd McFarlane also arrives today.

Listen to "Patient Number 9" below and look for the official music video to premiere at 10AM ET.

The record, which features contributions from not only Beck, but Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Eric Clapton and Pearl Jam's Mike McCready. View the complete track listing and full guest list further down the page.

Osbourne revealed in April he'd completed Ordinary Man's follow-up. "I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album … and delivered it to my label Epic Records," he wrote on his official website. "I'll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."

As for the content of "Patient Number 9," its lyrics address the plight of a mental hospital patient, possibly held against their will as there is a yearning to leave and go home. Last year, Osbourne said it was written about Sharon Osbourne, the media personality who's his longtime wife and manager.

"There's one [song] called 'Patient Number 9,'" Ozzy explained on his Sirius XM show Ozzy's Boneyard, according to Metal Injection. "It's one we wrote about Sharon and I."

Last week, Sharon relayed good news regarding Ozzy's recent neck and spine surgery, saying the rocker's "on the road to recovery." Ozzy himself also shared a recuperative message. The musician's injuries stem from a 2003 ATV accident that required previous surgery. This spring, Ozzy tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, so did Sharon.

Patient Number 9 will be released on Sept. 9. Pre-order the album here.

Ozzy Osbourne, "Patient Number 9" Lyrics (via Genius)

"Is there a way out of here?"

"Hey, I love you, but you [?]"

"I wanna go home"

"Hey, hahaha"

"Hahaha"

"Excuse me, could you tell how to get out of here?"

"Hahaha"

"I want to go home"

"Hahaha"

"Mommy, mommy" Every hallway's painted white as the light

That will guide you to your help

Making friends with strangers inside my mind

'Cause they seem to know me well Hiding the pills inside your mouth

Swallow 'em down, then spit them out

I hear the laughter scream and shout

"No tomorrow" When they call your name, better run and hidе

Tell you you're insane, you bеlieve their lies

I'm not gettin' out, no, I'm not gettin' out alive (Ooh)

I'm not gettin' out 'cause I'm patient number nine (Ooh) When the sun goes down, the animals cry

That's a sound you won't forget

It's the mirror's face you don't recognise

It'll get you in the end Hiding the pills inside your mouth

Swallow 'em down, then spit them out

I hear the laughter scream and shout

"Someone help me" When they call your name, better run and hide

Tell you you're insane, you believe their lies

I'm not gettin' out, no, I'm not gettin' out alive (Ooh)

I'm not gettin' out 'cause I'm patient number nine (Ooh) [Guitar Solo] When the walls of a padded cell become reality

How many tears till I ground myself 'cause no one cries for me?

If there's a God, why'd he let the Devil do his work on me? Oh yeah

If there's a God, what am I doing here? When they call your name, better run and hide

Tell you you're insane, you believe their lies

I'm not gettin' out, no, I'm not gettin' out alive (Ooh)

I'm not gettin' out 'cause I'm patient number nine (Ooh) [Guitar Solo]

Ozzy Osbourne, "Patient Number 9"

Ozzy Osbourne, "Patient Number 9" Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9 Album Art + Track Listing

Ozzy Osbourne, 'Patient Number 9' Epic Records loading...

01. "Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

02. "Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

03. "Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

04. "No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

05. "One Of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

06. "A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

07. "Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

08. "Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

09. "Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. "Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. "Dead And Gone"

12. "God Only Knows"

13. "Darkside Blues"