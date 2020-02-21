Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album ‘Ordinary Man’ Now

Ozzy Osbourne's first album in 10 years, Ordinary Man, is finally out and can be heard in full toward the bottom of the page.

The album came about following Ozzy's contribution to Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding song "Take What You Want," as Posty's producer Andrew Watt encouraged the Prince of Darkness to cut a new record with him.

The two enlisted a dynamic backing band with Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith rounding out the core of the lineup. Ordinary Man also features guest appearances from Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello as well as the legendary Elton John, who sang a duet with Ozzy on the title track that also starred GN'R's Slash.

Coming full circle, Post Malone can be heard on the punk-enthused "It's a Raid," which was released one day prior to Ordinary Man coming out.

The record was finished in just four weeks and Ozzy told Sun in September of last year, "If it wasn’t for making this record I would still be on traction, thinking, ‘I’m going to be lying here forever.' I’ve missed music so badly. My fans are so loyal and so good. Up until making the album I thought I was dying. But that got me off my arse."

Unfortunately, the 2020 North American leg of the singer's farewell tour was canceled as he seeks medical treatment in Switzerland, which he was told was going to take longer than anticipated.

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Ordinary Man

Epic Records